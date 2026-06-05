Lexie Hull and the Indiana Fever are coming off their worst loss of the season. They fell to the Portland Fire on Saturday, 100-84, marking their second straight defeat. The Fever dropped to 4-4 on the season as they continue to find their footing early on in the WNBA season.

Hull went scoreless in 16 minutes against Portland, missing all four of her attempts from deep. The 6-foot-2 guard added one rebound and one assist. In eight games played this season, Hull is averaging 5.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 triples in 19.5 minutes per contest.

The Fever are back in action on Thursday. They will look to bust out of their slump when they host Angel Reese and the Atlanta Dream in a home game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Indiana Fever: Lexie Hull looking forward to matchup vs. Angel Reese, Dream

Angel Reese will get to face off against her rival, Caitlin Clark, for the first time this season. Thursday’s matchup will also be the first time Clark and Co. will play against Reese now that she’s with her new team. Reese was involved in a blockbuster trade in the offseason as the Chicago Sky shipped her off to the Dream.

In a recent interview on “Yahoo! Sports Daily” Hull addressed Reese’s trade to the Dream, as well as all the offseason activity among teams across the league.

“I mean, it’s exciting,” she said. “I think that was one part of the CBA negotiations and everyone being free agents and just all the trades and everything. The teams look different.

“And so it’s exciting to play Atlanta. And obviously, we played them in the playoffs last year, and they’re a great team. They look a little different now, though. Angel’s on that team.”

For now, Hull and the Fever are using their four full days off to rest, recover and prepare for the marquee matchup.

“So we’re excited,” Hull continued. “I think we have a couple of days to really get in the gym and work on ourselves and get back to playing our best basketball. But for sure, we’re excited to be playing at home, excited to play them for the first time this season.”

Tipoff from Gainbridge Fieldhouse is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.





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