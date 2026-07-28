Kathryn Krick Tackles the Toughest Questions About Deliverance, Healing and Female Pastors

Deliverance minister Apostle Kathryn Krick recently sat down for an extended interview on The Way with Brian Davila, in which she addressed many of the questions and criticisms surrounding her ministry.

During the conversation, she responded to topics ranging from accusations of staged manifestations and the role of women in ministry to denominational differences, healing, deliverance and how believers can discern the voice of God.

Q: “A lot of people are saying that you have paid actors going to your church and falling out and doing all these things. Have you ever had a paid actor at one of your churches?”

Kathryn Krick: “Absolutely not. No. It is rare to see the power of God move today like how we see it in the Bible, where demons were screaming out of people… To see this today should be normal. To see demons screaming out of people, to see people trembling, falling back, shaking—this is the Bible come alive. This is what we see when Jesus ministered and when the apostles ministered.”

Q: “A lot of people say these people are mentally ill or that you’ve somehow created an environment for these emotions. What would you say back to that?”

Kathryn Krick: “There are people who have mental illnesses, but Jesus is our healer… He has come to heal people of problems in the mind… There are people who have been delivered of schizophrenia, ADD, bipolar and all kinds of mental problems. This is real. These are people who genuinely desire Jesus to touch them and deliver them, and Jesus is setting them free.“

Q: “There’s a large group of Christians that don’t believe these things still happen today. What would you say to them?”

Kathryn Krick: “Read the Bible with fresh eyes. Read the Bible as God speaking, not as a history book… Jesus said, ‘These signs shall follow those who believe… they shall cast out demons.’ That should be speaking to us today too. If I am not seeing the power of God move today through my life or through the church I go to, I am missing something.”

Q: “How does someone receive deliverance?”

Kathryn Krick: “First of all, you have to come with faith that Jesus wants to deliver you… Then you need to position yourself where God’s power is moving. Throughout the book of Acts, we see God using anointed vessels… Lastly, you have to surrender your whole life to Jesus and close every door to the devil. Renounce the devil’s portion over your life and accept your inheritance as a child of God.”

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Q: “A lot of people feel that women should not be preachers or pastors or apostles, but you are. What would you say back to that?”

Kathryn Krick: “Whenever you read the Bible, you have to read the context. You cannot just take one Scripture… Paul was speaking to specific women in a specific church at a specific time. He was not speaking this doctrine for all women of all time… The Holy Spirit doesn’t hold back for women. The same Holy Spirit that men receive, women receive.”

Q: “How does someone know that they’re hearing from God directly? Because there’s a lot of people that could say, ‘God gave me a revelation.’”

Kathryn Krick: “That’s a powerful question. The foundation is not living the Christian life by yourself, but being planted in a church where God’s power is moving… You also have to really want God’s will. If your heart is to please Him, God will guide your steps. He will give you discernment to know His voice versus the enemy’s voice.”

Q: “What would you say about the Catholic or Orthodox faiths?”

Kathryn Krick: “I don’t believe we need a mediator. We can go directly to Jesus… I also disagree with praying to Mary because I believe we should seek only Jesus for everything. Confessing your sins to one another is biblical, but it shouldn’t become a ritualistic replacement for going directly to Christ.”

Q: “How does someone get the power to help perform these miracles?”

Kathryn Krick: “The main way we see biblically that God pours His power into a vessel is through impartation… God wants to use every believer in power according to His will. But it comes through humbling yourself, surrendering completely to Jesus and allowing God to entrust you with His anointing.”

Q: “What are some of the biggest miracles you’ve seen?”

Kathryn Krick: “I’ve seen a woman who had a mute spirit begin speaking and singing after being delivered. I’ve seen children healed from autism, people healed from cancer, seizures, epilepsy, anxiety, depression, addictions, schizophrenia, insomnia and so many other conditions. Jesus is still working miracles today.”

Abby Trivett is a writer and editor for Charisma Media and has a passion for sharing the gospel through the written word. She holds two degrees from Regent University, a B.A. in Communication with a concentration in Journalism and a Master of Arts in Journalism. She is the author of the newly released book, The Power of Suddenly: Discover How God Can Change Everything in a Moment. For interviews and media inquiries, please contact [email protected].