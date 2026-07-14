KFC’s Popcorn Chicken is back. Here’s what to know

July 13, 2026, 3:23 p.m. ET

After a three-year hiatus, KFC is bringing back one of its most popular menu items, as the restaurant chain works to revamp its offerings.

In a news release, the global fried chicken chain announced that beginning July 13, it will once again be serving up its famous Popcorn Chicken, but only while supplies last.

KFC’s Popcorn Chicken initially debuted in the early 1990s, long before fans could hype up their love of the crispy, bite-sized morsels online.

By the time it disappeared in 2023, the menu item had garnered a cult following, with customers taking to social media demanding its return.

KFC heard those calls, and on July 13 announced that Popcorn Chicken would be coming back – albeit for a limited time and only while supplies last.

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“For years, KFC has heard directly from fans clamoring for Popcorn Chicken’s return. We read every comment, every DM, and even every online petition signature, and the message was impossible to ignore,” KFC Chief Marketing Officer Melissa Cash said. “As we continue our Kentucky Fried Comeback journey, this menu item return shows our commitment to listening to our most passionate fans by giving them exactly what they’re craving.”

To help celebrate the Popcorn Chicken relaunch, KFC teamed up with Giphy to develop several gifs, some of which feature Col. Sanders himself, that fans of the menu item can use to highlight their excitement, according to the news release.

Here’s what else to know about the return of Popcorn Chicken at KFC.

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Customers can now choose 3 Popcorn Chicken offerings

KFC is offering its Popcorn Chicken in three different ways, priced between $8.49 and $10.99.

Popcorn Chicken Bucket: A 16 oz. shareable bucket of Popcorn Chicken served with four dipping sauces for $10.

A 16 oz. shareable bucket of Popcorn Chicken served with four dipping sauces for $10. Popcorn Chicken Big Box: 6 oz. of Popcorn Chicken, two tenders, a medium order of fries, a medium drink, two dipping sauces and a chocolate chunk cookie for $10.99.

6 oz. of Popcorn Chicken, two tenders, a medium order of fries, a medium drink, two dipping sauces and a chocolate chunk cookie for $10.99. Popcorn Chicken Combo: 6 oz. of Popcorn Chicken, a medium order of fries, a medium drink and one dipping sauce for $8.49.

‘My prayers have been answered’: Customers react to Popcorn Chicken’s return

KFC also announced the return of its Popcorn Chicken on social media, and customers were thrilled.

“Peak KFC is back,” wrote one user on X. “My prayers have been answered. Thank the Lord,” wrote another alongside a sobbing emoji, laughing-crying emoji and prayer hands.

Another said they hadn’t eaten at the restaurant since Popcorn Chicken was removed from the menu three years ago. “Haven’t had KFC since 2023. Let’s run it back yall,” the user wrote.

Drew Pittock covers national trending news for USA TODAY. He can be reached at DPittock@usatodayco.com.