In The City Season 1 Reunion Trailer, Air Dates, Details

The In The City reunion trailer puts Amanda Batula in the hot seat, and host Andy Cohen isn’t the only one doing the grilling.

How to Watch In The City airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. Episodes stream next day on Peacock. Stream on

In the newly released sneak peek, which you can check out above, the Season 1 cast — including Amanda, Nick Barber, Kyle Cooke, Andrea Denver, Georgina Ferzli, Whitney Fransway, Eoin Heavey, Lindsay Hubbard, Kenny Martin, Gavin Moseley, Yvonne Najor, Danielle Olivera, and Lexi Sundin — reunite to revisit the season’s biggest moments, confront lingering conflicts, and seek a path forward.

Though the reunion teaser kicks off with Kyle lightheartedly pointing out that he and Amanda are “still on opposite sides of the room,” the mood takes a more serious turn, soon afterward. When Amanda references the fact that she had West Wilson and Ciara Miller “together” on In The City (now streaming on Peacock), Danielle cuts her off to mention “what we were all thinking when we saw that.” As Amanda continues to defend herself, Danielle refers to her bringing the two on the show months before she and West began dating behind Ciara’s back as “diabolical.”

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Later, Amanda shifts focus to Kyle, asking her estranged husband how many people he was sleeping with and how long he waited after they announced their marital split to begin dating again. Though Kyle claims he’s only been intimate with Southern Charm‘s Salley Carson, Amanda responds by alleging, “He had sex with someone while we were married.” Kyle, for his part, appears to be confused by Amanda’s new cheating accusation, however.

Lindsay, meanwhile, isn’t quite so ready to let Amanda off the hook, declaring, “You were giving the f–k-me eyes to West and the f–k-you eyes to Kyle.” While Amanda replies only, “OK, Lindsay,” a stunned Andy simply chimes in, “Wow,” before the clip ends.

RELATED: Lindsay Hubbard Reveals if She’s Spoken to Amanda Batula Since the In The City Reunion

Take a sneak peek at all of that drama and much more — including Danielle calling out Lindsay’s grievances list, Lindsay confronting Whitney over her “single mom” comment, and Andrea giving his best baby-making tips with Lexi — by watching the video at the top of this post.

When is the In The City Season 1 reunion? Bravo’s In The City two-party reunion kicks off Tuesday, July 21, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Will the In The City Season 1 reunion have uncensored episodes?

What to expect on Parts 1 and 2 of the In The City Season 1 reunion

In addition to what’s teased in the trailer, an announcement for the reunion breaks down what’s to come on each episode.

“Reunion Part 1” airs Tuesday, July 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Host Andy Cohen brings the cast together to unpack the season. Kenny and Whitney defend their relationship spark. An accusation of playing the single mom card puts Lindsay’s poker face to the test.

“Reunion Part 2” airs Tuesday, July 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

The reunion continues as Danielle and Lindsay confront each other over their troubled friendship. Kyle and Amanda reveal new details about their relationship.

As you await the two-part sit-down, get exclusive details on the In The City cast’s Season 1 reunion looks.