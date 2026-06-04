Knicks Fans Invade San Antonio, Chasing a Finals Rematch 27 Years in the Making

As soon as Eric Tom landed in San Antonio on Tuesday afternoon, the longtime Queens, N.Y., resident raced to baggage claim, threw down his carry-on and stripped off his shirt.

He ignored the perplexed glances from other passengers to proudly don a 27-year-old white T-shirt, a souvenir from when the New York Knicks last faced the San Antonio Spurs in the 1999 N.B.A. championship and lost (something he did not forget).

Then, for good measure, he threw on a blue Knicks jersey.

“It’s Knicks time,” he proclaimed. “Revenge!”

Mr. Tom, 60, a certified financial planner, and his wife, Mary Anne, 70, were among the first wave of rabid Knicks fans — from Spike Lee to a New Jersey pizza shop owner — sojourning to San Antonio to seek out a remedy for the fever that has infected New York City this N.B.A. season.