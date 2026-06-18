Knicks will visit Trump, White House, a first for NBA champ

Updated June 17, 2026, 7:33 p.m. ET

An NBA champion will visit the White House for the first time during the administration of President Donald Trump.

New York Knicks owner James Dolan, who invited Trump to attend Game 3 of the NBA Finals, said on Wednesday, June 17 that the team will accept an invite from the president. He made the comments during an appearance on WFAN New York.

“As a matter of fact, thank you for asking me that, we just did receive an invitation from the White House, which we accepted,” Dolan said during the appearance. “We still have to figure out the details, et cetera, but yes, of course. Look, I invited the president to come down for the game. He is a friend. I’ve known him for 30 years and I’m very proud to bring the team to the White House.”

The acceptance may prompt polarizing reactions from some of New York’s players who may be on opposite ends of the political spectrum.

Forward Josh Hart, for example, posted a social media message after Joe Biden’s victory in November 2020 in which he used a derogatory term to describe Trump.

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Trump’s history with NBA champions

The previous five NBA champions crowned during a Trump administration each declined to visit the White House, starting in 2017, when the Warriors won their first of two consecutive titles during a Trump term.

The first Golden State championship came with some drama, after Warriors star guard Stephen Curry and coach Steve Kerr each said they were not interested in visiting the White House.

Trump then infamously rescinded the invitation in a social media post in which he cited Curry by name.

“Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team,” Trump wrote in September 2017. “Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!”

LeBron James even became involved, firing off a post of his own in which he called Trump a “bum” and added that “going to the White House was a great honor until you showed up!”

The Warriors declined to visit after their 2018 title, and the Toronto Raptors opted in 2019 not to visit either the White House or Parliament Hill in Ottawa over scheduling conflicts.

The Lakers won in 2020 and also declined, though the COVID-19 pandemic would’ve complicated any potential White House visit.

Three of the following four NBA champions, the Bucks, Warriors and Celtics, each visited the White House, but that was under the Biden presidency.

The Nuggets had scheduled a visit following their 2023 title, but scheduling conflicts with the White House led to a postponement. The rescheduled date, however, fell the day before what would be a crucial game against the Timberwolves, so the Nuggets chose to forgo the event.

Then, after Trump won back the presidency after the 2024 general election, the Thunder won the 2025 NBA Finals. They, too, declined a visit, though Oklahoma City cited scheduling conflicts.

“We have been in touch with the White House, and we are appreciative and grateful for the communication we have had, but the timing just didn’t work out,” the team said in a statement.

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Dolan has long been a supporter and donor of Trump and sat alongside the president in his suite June 8 during New York’s 115-111 loss against the Spurs in Game 3, the team’s only defeat during the series.

“Well, I’ve been a Knick fan for a long time, and I’m also a Jim Dolan fan,” Trump said June 4. “He’s a nice guy, OK? He spent a long time wanting to win, and he’s a competitive guy. He’s got a team that’s amazing.”

Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart throw out first pitch at Yankee Stadium

Two of the Knicks’ biggest stars were in the Bronx Wednesday night to throw out the first pitch before the Yankees’ game against the White Sox.