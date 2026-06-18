James Rodriguez and Luis Diaz, two idols leading Colombia

James Rodriguez has played 125 matches for the Colombian national team. He is the second player with the most appearances in the history of the national team, only behind David Ospina. Credit: Image created with Nano Banana IA.

Colombian football has witnessed a transition of power with cinematic overtones. Rarely does the history of a national team allow itself the luxury of witnessing the transfer of leadership between two iconic figures. For the Colombian National Team, that handover has been sealed. Twice through a spontaneous gesture that the fans and the press already take as a real “coronation ceremony” on the field.

The first act of this symbolic ritual took place on July 6, 2024, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, during the Copa America quarterfinals. After scoring a penalty in the resounding 5-0 victory over Panama, James Rodriguez ran to the sidelines to celebrate; there, Luis Diaz approached and pretended to place an invisible crown on the midfielder’s head, acknowledging his historic leadership.

The second act, which completed the circle of reciprocity, took place almost a year later, on June 10, 2025, at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires. On that occasion, after a spectacular goal by Diaz against Argentina in the South American qualifiers, James returned the gesture and celebrated the winger’s victory, solidifying a pact of mutual respect in the eyes of the continent.

Both footballers have followed strikingly similar paths through elite European football, with their journeys intersecting across Portugal, England, and Germany. James Rodriguez, at 34, boasts an enviable track record. After bursting onto the scene at Banfield in Argentina and establishing himself at Porto—his first European stop—the midfielder moved to Monaco in France before his global triumph at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, where he won the Golden Boot with six goals.

It was that very achievement that prompted his signing by Real Madrid, a historic stint that yielded two Champions League titles. Subsequently, James played for Bayern Munich between 2017 and 2019, winning two Bundesliga titles, and made his Premier League debut with Everton in the 2020-2021 season. After stints with Al-Rayyan, Olympiacos, and São Paulo, he briefly returned to Europe with Rayo Vallecano in 2024, had a spell with Club Leon in Mexico in 2025, and has been playing for Minnesota United in MLS since February 2026, where he remains a competitive player.

For his part, Luis Diaz, 29, represents the speed and unpredictability of modern football. His rise began at Barranquilla FC and Junior, from where he made the leap to Porto in 2019, the same club that welcomed James to the European continent. Following a standout spell in Portugal and a brilliant 2021 Copa America, Diaz caught the attention of Liverpool, with the English club securing his transfer in early 2022. After establishing himself at Anfield, Bayern Munich made a historic signing in July 2025 by acquiring the Colombian winger for 75 million euros, a transfer that linked Diaz’s destiny with James’s Bavarian past.

A shared mission at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The current 2026 FIFA World Cup finds both players at the peak of their respective careers, but with the same ambition for glory. For James Rodriguez, this tournament represents an opportunity to rewrite his World Cup history after missing Qatar 2022 and the physical problems that hampered his participation in Russia 2018. Despite being in the final stretch of his professional career, his game-reading and striking ability remain the brains of the Colombian midfield.

For Luis Diaz, the 2026 tournament marks his World Cup debut. In peak physical condition after his first full Bundesliga season, the winger carries the responsibility of being the team’s main attacking threat and goal scorer. With the coming years pointing towards his consolidation as captain and undisputed leader of the squad, the World Cup is shaping up to be the ideal stage for Diaz to fully assume the leadership of a Colombian side that dreams of emulating past glories. The crown, shared and respected by both, is ready to shine on the world’s biggest football stage.