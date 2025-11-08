Lando Norris edges out team mate and title rival Oscar Piastri in sole Sao Paulo Grand Prix practice session

While Tsunoda managed to recover and limp back to the pits, it was an early blow to his weekend chances at Interlagos, given that mechanics would be spending a chunk of the practice hour carrying out car repairs.

Once every driver had got a lap on the board, Mercedes man George Russell led the way with a 1m 11.188s, just ahead of reigning four-time World Champion Max Verstappen, followed by the Williams of Carlos Sainz and the two Ferraris.

Meanwhile, the tight, twisty nature of the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace was highlighted through a series of traffic-related moments – Kimi Antonelli, Isack Hadjar, Russell and Norris all shown getting held up during their hard-tyre runs.

As the session developed and drivers sampled the softer tyres available, a flurry of green and purple sector times led to plenty of leaderboard movement, and a new benchmark time of 1m 09.975s from Norris on mediums.

Piastri was just a few hundredths away from his team mate in P2, as the pair continue their battle for the Drivers’ Championship title, with fellow contender Verstappen looking set to join them before backing out of his late soft-tyre run.