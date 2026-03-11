Lauren Graham Talks ‘Reminders of Him,’ ‘Gilmore Girls’ Legacy

By / March 11, 2026

Lauren Graham joins TODAY to talk about her role in the movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s “Reminders of Him.” She also discusses the popularity of the hit series “Gilmore Girls” more than 25 years after it premiered, shares details about the book she is working on with series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and reveals what she is looking forward to next in her career.March 11, 2026

