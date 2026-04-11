Leesburg woman found dead after fatal hit-and-run, police say

The Leesburg Police Department still looking for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run

A Leesburg woman was found dead in the roadway just south of Singletary Park after a hit-and-run crash early Friday morning, Leesburg police say.Officers were called to the area to conduct a well-being check, where they found a deceased pedestrian, identified as 40-year-old Ashleah C. Hayes, near the intersection of U.S. Highway 27 and English Road. Following an investigation, officers indicated an unidentified gray Hyundai sedan struck Hayes, who was crossing at the time. She sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The Leesburg Police Department is still investigating the crash and said the vehicle involved has been located and is now in police custody.Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477), where tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000, or the Leesburg Police Department Traffic Unit at 352-728-9860, extension 3838.

A Leesburg woman was found dead in the roadway just south of Singletary Park after a hit-and-run crash early Friday morning, Leesburg police say.

Officers were called to the area to conduct a well-being check, where they found a deceased pedestrian, identified as 40-year-old Ashleah C. Hayes, near the intersection of U.S. Highway 27 and English Road.

Following an investigation, officers indicated an unidentified gray Hyundai sedan struck Hayes, who was crossing at the time. She sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Leesburg Police Department is still investigating the crash and said the vehicle involved has been located and is now in police custody.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477), where tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000, or the Leesburg Police Department Traffic Unit at 352-728-9860, extension 3838.