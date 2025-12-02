Lindenwood Women’s Hockey Gets Shootout Win Over Bemidji State On Saturday Afternoon

Next Game: at Mercyhurst University 12/5/2025 | 5:00 p.m. (4:00 p.m. central) Dec. 05 (Fri) / 5:00 p.m. (4:00 p.m. central) at Mercyhurst University History

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Lindenwood Women’s Hockey picked up a shootout win in their series finale with the Bemidji State Beavers on Saturday afternoon behind a great performance from Zsofia Pazmandi who scored both goals and a shootout goal to lead the Lions offensively.

After Bemidji scored the game’s first goal less than two minutes into the first period, Pazmandi tied the game at one with 1:49 to go off an assist from Tatiana Blichova . Blichova forced the Beavers to turn the puck over behind their own net and found Pazmandi wide open in the middle of the ice. The Junior Forward from Hungary received the pass from Blichova, deked to her right which fooled the Bemidji goaltender, and scored on a wide open net to send the game into the first intermission tied at one. The Lions had 16 shots on goal in the first period and outshot the Beavers 16-10, but LU couldn’t get another one in the back of the net as the Bemidji goaltender made 15 saves in the opening 20 minutes of play. Blichova and Pazmandi each had three shots on goal in the opening period to lead the Lions offensively.

In the second period, the lone goal scored was off the stick of Bemidji State’s Morgan Smith with just under six minutes to go in the period. The Lions killed off two Beaver power plays in the second, including a five-on-three to keep the damage to a minimum as the Lions trailed 2-1 after 40 minutes of play. Lexington Secreto stepped up in a big way after allowing the goal in the second period, making 19 consecutive saves over the last 30 minutes of game time to keep Lindenwood in the contest. The equalizing goal eventually happened for Lindenwood as Zsofia Pazmandi tied the game with 4:15 remaining in the third period. Pazmandi gathered the puck deep in the Lions defensive zone and went coast-to-coast all by herself and scored on her backhand as she was falling to the ice to tie the game at two and sent Lindenwood to their third Overtime game of the season.

Both goalies kept their respective teams in the contest in the extra period, making a combined nine saves with four of them coming from Secreto. The Lions best chance in Overtime happened 45 seconds in as Pazmandi sent a saucer pass in the middle of the Beaver defensive zone that found the stick of Tatiana Blichova . Blichova was able to get a shot off as she knocked the puck out of the air, but the Bemidji goaltender was in the perfect position to make a save and keep the game tied at two. After no goals were scored in the extra five minute period, the game headed to shootout and marked the second time in two weeks that Lindenwood headed to a shootout.

This time, the Lions would come out victorious as Molly Henderson started the shootout with a goal, followed by Secreto making back-to-back saves. After Blichova missed on her shootout opportunity, Zsofia Pazmandi had a chance to play hero for the Lions. Pazmandi was able to score on her shootout attempt as the Lions went on to pick up their first shootout win of the season.

Lindenwood now sits at 5-13-2 on the season and will wrap up their first half of the season next weekend at Mercyhurst on Friday and Saturday. Puck drop on Friday is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT.