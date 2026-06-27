Lindsay Wagner Celebrates 77th Birthday, Reflects on 50 Years Since ‘Bionic Woman’

The Bionic Woman star Lindsay Wagner just celebrated her 77th birthday, but she’s barely changed in the 50 years since the show hit the airwaves.

The stunning actress starred on Bionic, a spin-off of the popular science fiction TV series The Six Million Dollar Man, which starred Lee Majors. The seriesfollowed Wagner as Jaime Summers, a woman who suffers a tragic skydiving accident and is put back together with bionic limbs that now give her powers to tackle a double life doing secret government missions. 50 years later, Wagner just celebrated her 77th birthday earlier this week, and took to Instagram on Friday to express her gratitude to fans.

Wagner Hasn’t Changed Much in 50 Years

In a recent video posted to her Instagram page, Wagner appears to have barely changed in the 50 years since the show premiered as its own series on January 14, 1976. Still sporting her iconic blonde hair, the stunner looks happy and healthy as she spoke about the influence of the show on modern culture.

“Today is the day — Happy 50th Anniversary to The Bionic Woman!” Wagner captioned the video. “Here is a heartfelt message from Lindsay (and a surprise guest!) to celebrate the moment.”

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Wagner Thanked the Fans

In the video, which featured a surprise appearance from series creator Kenneth Johnson, Wagner took a moment to honor the fans of the iconic series for keeping its memory alive after five decades.

“Without your support for all these years, we wouldn’t be here,” Wagner noted.

In previous interviews, Wagner has spoken about the importance of how relatable her legendary character was and the influence that it had on the viewers.

Here’s a short scene from the show, where she opens a safe with her bare hands.

“I think the attempt that we made to make her so real and so human and so relatable — and the sensitivity of the character was relatable to kids in general because they haven’t become hardened yet, and boys, especially perhaps, hadn’t become the ‘hardened self’ that’s ‘expected’ in a male in our society, in that generation,” she told AMC, Parade previously reported.

“I think people forget that this new balance of masculine and feminine in our society — women being allowed to be strong and men being allowed to be sensitive and still strong — is a very new thing.” She continued by noting that “people 30 and younger don’t get that it was literally just decades ago when that wasn’t so.”

Her-Post Bionic Woman Career

After the series concluded in 1978, Wagner went on to several other roles, tackling several miniseries and TV movies. But she earned significant acclaim in recent years as Dr. Alex Karev’s mother on the long-running ABC medical drama Grey’s Anatomy. Her role introduced her to an entirely new population of TV viewers who were likely unfamiliar with her past life as a pop culture icon.

Related: ‘Bionic Woman’ Star Lindsay Wagner, 76, Reunites With ‘The Six Million Dollar Man’ Lee Majors, 86

This story was originally published by Parade on Jun 26, 2026, where it first appeared in the News section. Add Parade as a Preferred Source by clicking here.