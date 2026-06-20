LIVE: Alex Eala vs Linda Noskova

Alex Eala battles world No. 13 Linda Noskova as she eyes a place in the 2026 Berlin Open final.

Berlin Open schedule

June 20, Saturday

11:15pm – Alex Eala vs Linda Noskova

LIVE UPDATES: Alex Eala vs Linda Noskova – 2026 Berlin Open semifinals

But play is suspended due to rain before the match even starts.

Eala and Noskova making their way to the court.

Alex Eala-Linda Noskova coming next.

The play between Sabalenka and Pegula has resumed.

No new update on the organizers on the resumption of the semifinals matches.

Not before 3:30 P.M. pic.twitter.com/kjDhDQvEja — BERLIN TENNIS OPEN (@berlin_tennis) June 20, 2026

The Sabalenka-Pegula match that precedes the Eala-Noskova showdown has been suspended due to rain.

What a lineup 🤩@MercedesBenz | #BTO26 pic.twitter.com/qIK79myMEy — wta (@WTA) June 19, 2026

Only four players remain in the race for the title. 🏆#BTO26 pic.twitter.com/wRkkoDdug2 — BERLIN TENNIS OPEN (@berlin_tennis) June 19, 2026

Refresh this page for updates.

MANILA, Philippines–Alex Eala looks to turn the tables on Linda Noskova in their semifinal showdown at the 2026 Berlin Open on Saturday.

Their match is scheduled for 8 p.m. (Manila time) at Steffi Graf Stadium.

The last time Eala faced Noskova, she absorbed a 6-2, 6-0 loss on the hard courts of Indian Wells last March.

Eala, who is enjoying a phenomenal grass-court campaign, is well aware of the challenge posed by the world No. 13 from Czechia.

“She’s a big hitter, and she’s young, but she has a lot of experience, and she’s very powerful,” Eala said of Noskova, who beat Paula Badosa to advance to the semifinals.

“My last match with her proved to be very difficult for me. So, coming into the semifinals, I hope to prepare and make some improvements and show what I’ve got.”

MANILA, Philippines–For a second straight night, Alex Eala toppled a top-ranked player, this time beating world No. 8 Elina Svitolina, 6-3, 6-4, to reach the semifinals of the 2026 Berlin Open.

The result came just 24 hours after she ousted world No. 2 Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals of the WTA 500 grass-court tournament.

Eala came out firing against the more experienced Svitolina, racing to a 4-1 lead in the first set and taking control of the match, which lasted one hour and 23 minutes.

In the second set, the Filipino tennis ace, who entered Berlin as a wildcard, broke Svitolina three times for a 5-2 lead before the Ukrainian won back-to-back games to pull within one.

But Eala once again showed composure and closed out the match on serve.





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