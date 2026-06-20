Dream relish playoff-like intensity on road, hold off Fever

INDIANAPOLIS — The Gainbridge Fieldhouse crowd erupted following a nifty Sophie Cunningham reverse layup to tie the score with 5:08 remaining, bringing the Indiana Fever back from a 13-point deficit to the Atlanta Dream.

That would be as good as it got for the home team.

In a playoff-type environment, the Dream closed their second-highest scoring game of the season in a 108-101 win Thursday, avenging a double-digit loss to the Fever two weeks ago in which Atlanta was held to its fewest points of the season.

Thursday’s matchup, an early-season test between two title contenders, could easily be a playoff preview. The teams will run it back Saturday in Atlanta (1 p.m. ET, ABC).

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The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Fever (9-6), who allowed a season high in points after picking up their defensive efforts for much of June. It was their third loss when scoring 100-plus points this year, the most in the WNBA.

“The more you play in playoff intensity games that has this type of edge to it and when both teams are playing at that level where they’re both playing really well … the more comfortable you’ll be in those situations,” Dream coach Karl Smesko said. “So it’s a great road win against a really good team.”

Before the game, Dream center Angel Reese spoke about the need to close games when they have opponents on the ropes. There were plenty of chances to put Thursday night’s game away, but the Fever can put up points in a hurry. After Cunningham tied the score, the Dream (10-4) responded with a 13-6 run, with Rhyne Howard and Reese leading the way.

“We kind of talked a little bit at halftime about not getting comfortable,” Reese said. “I think we kind of stayed together and continued to push. We knew they were going to go on a run, especially with their crowd. When their crowd gets into it, I think they feel that energy, and they did a great job with that.”

Reese led Atlanta with 21 points and 11 rebounds despite picking up her fourth foul midway through the second quarter, and Howard had 16 points, six assists and five rebounds.

With the lead down to four points, Reese completed a three-point play with a layup through contact and hit the free throw with 23.1 seconds remaining. The Fever never got within a single possession again.

Kelsey Mitchell finished with 26 points and became the eighth player in WNBA history to reach 700 career 3-pointers. Mitchell, Caitlin Clark (26 points, 7 assists) and Aliyah Boston (23 points, 8 rebounds) became the only trio in the league to have multiple games scoring 20-plus points this season. They have done it six times, tied for the second most for a trio in WNBA history.

Clark debuted her Nike signature shoe, the Caitlin 1, on the court after publicly announcing it Wednesday. She became the fifth active WNBA player to receive a signature shoe from a major brand.

“I’ve never had so many people staring at my feet or taking pictures of my feet,” Clark said before the game, “which is a little weird, but I’ll let it slide in this scenario.”