Live Updates: Nikola Jokić’s Nuggets take on Jalen Brunson’s Knicks on ESPN

Tonight’s ESPN doubleheader features Nuggets-Knicks (7 ET) and Thunder-Spurs (9:30 ET).

Check out the latest reported trades, including Anthony Davis to the Wizards, here.

Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle, Stephon Castle, Dylan Harper and Domantas Sabonis are questionable. Kevin Durant is probable.

FEBRUARY 4, 2026 // 10:01 ET

Double OT in New York

117-115 Knicks with 2:02 to go. Catch the finish on League Pass!

FEBRUARY 4, 2026 // 9:34 ET

Nuggets and Knicks in overtime

Tied at 108. Jamal Murray has 34 points to lead Denver, while Jalen Brunson’s put up 32.

JAMAL MURRAY TIES IT WITH 13.2 TO PLAY ‼️ He’s got 34 PTS! pic.twitter.com/fCmz860szX — NBA (@NBA) February 5, 2026

FEBRUARY 4, 2026 // 8:56 ET

The quick redirection

Celtics are up 36-35 with 3:35 to go in the half in Houston.

Amen Thompson provided a flash of inspiration in this defensive struggle with this dart of a pass.

Mid-air dime. What a pass by Amen Thompson! pic.twitter.com/A1rU8F1McY — NBA (@NBA) February 5, 2026

FEBRUARY 4, 2026 // 8:24 ET

Flip it and reverse it

Tari Eason with the acrobatic reverse layup through multiple defenders! BOS/HOU is underway in Q1 on NBA League Pass… Tap to watch: pic.twitter.com/AEs0qgLNw5 — NBA (@NBA) February 5, 2026

Gradey Dick with the crafty reverse layup 🔥 TOR leads MIN in Q2 on NBA League Pass! pic.twitter.com/vXqtEzSrlZ — NBA (@NBA) February 5, 2026

FEBRUARY 4, 2026 // 8:10 ET

Mitch Rob rises up

Mitchell Robinson. Two-hand JAM. NYK holds a slight lead in Q2 on ESPN… Tap to watch: pic.twitter.com/Or5UzZeTzM — NBA (@NBA) February 5, 2026

FEBRUARY 4, 2026 // 7:50 ET

A Murray flurry

Jamal Murray just went OFF in Q1 🤯 20 PTS (18-straight for DEN)

7-9 FGM pic.twitter.com/8chIDttZ26 — NBA (@NBA) February 5, 2026

FEBRUARY 4, 2026 // 7:17 ET

Knicks start off hot

11-4 Knicks with 8:47 to go in the first quarter.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby knocked down 3-pointers in the opening moments, as the Knicks seek to extend their seven-game winning streak.

FEBRUARY 4, 2026 // 6:15 ET

The big bad Knicks

The @nyknicks in their last 7 games: 🔥 121.1 ORTG (2nd in NBA)

🔒 95.9 DRTG (best in NBA by 10.4)

🤯 25.3 Net Rating (best in NBA by 11.1)

😮‍💨 7-0 record New York puts their win streak to the test against the Denver Nuggets at 7pm/et on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/vPfDo66JhJ — NBA (@NBA) February 4, 2026

FEBRUARY 4, 2026 // 5:45 ET

Welcome to a seven-game night in the NBA!

We’re leading with an ESPN doubleheader tonight, featuring Nuggets-Knicks (7 ET) and Thunder-Spurs (9:30 ET).

Oklahoma City and San Antonio have been dueling at the top of the Western Conference, with the Spurs holding a 3-1 lead in the season series. The Thunder won the most recent contest, though, 119-98 on Jan. 13.

Here’s tonight’s complete schedule: