Live Updates: Nikola Jokić’s Nuggets take on Jalen Brunson’s Knicks on ESPN

By / February 5, 2026

Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves are in Toronto to take on the Raptors on League Pass.

What we know about Wednesday night’s games:

  • Tonight’s ESPN doubleheader features Nuggets-Knicks (7 ET) and Thunder-Spurs (9:30 ET).
  • Check out the latest reported trades, including Anthony Davis to the Wizards, here.
  • Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle, Stephon Castle, Dylan Harper and Domantas Sabonis are questionable. Kevin Durant is probable.

FEBRUARY 4, 2026 // 10:01 ET

Double OT in New York

117-115 Knicks with 2:02 to go. Catch the finish on League Pass!

FEBRUARY 4, 2026 // 9:34 ET

Nuggets and Knicks in overtime

Tied at 108. Jamal Murray has 34 points to lead Denver, while Jalen Brunson’s put up 32.

FEBRUARY 4, 2026 // 8:56 ET

The quick redirection

Celtics are up 36-35 with 3:35 to go in the half in Houston.

Amen Thompson provided a flash of inspiration in this defensive struggle with this dart of a pass.

FEBRUARY 4, 2026 // 8:24 ET

Flip it and reverse it

FEBRUARY 4, 2026 // 8:10 ET

Mitch Rob rises up

FEBRUARY 4, 2026 // 7:50 ET

A Murray flurry

Check it out on ESPN!

FEBRUARY 4, 2026 // 7:17 ET

Knicks start off hot

11-4 Knicks with 8:47 to go in the first quarter.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby knocked down 3-pointers in the opening moments, as the Knicks seek to extend their seven-game winning streak.

FEBRUARY 4, 2026 // 6:15 ET

The big bad Knicks

FEBRUARY 4, 2026 // 5:45 ET

Welcome to a seven-game night in the NBA!

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs face the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight on ESPN.

We’re leading with an ESPN doubleheader tonight, featuring Nuggets-Knicks (7 ET) and Thunder-Spurs (9:30 ET).

Oklahoma City and San Antonio have been dueling at the top of the Western Conference, with the Spurs holding a 3-1 lead in the season series. The Thunder won the most recent contest, though, 119-98 on Jan. 13.

Here’s tonight’s complete schedule:

