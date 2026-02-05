Cavaliers trade Hunter to Kings for Schroder, Ellis

The Cleveland Cavaliers traded De’Andre Hunter to the Sacramento Kings for Dennis Schroder and Keon Ellis, the team announced on Sunday.

The three-team deal includes the Chicago Bulls acquiring Kings forward Dario Saric and two future second-round picks.

The Cavaliers are turning Hunter’s salary slot into depth at point guard with Schroder and a top defender on the market with Ellis. The Cavaliers also save about $50 million in salary and luxury tax bills this season because of the transaction and drop their tax bill from $164 million to $120 million, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

This also positions Cleveland to get under the second apron next season. Ellis is on an expiring $2.3 million contract but is eligible to sign up to a three-year, $52 million extension starting Feb. 9. Despite being an apron team next season, Cleveland can re-sign Ellis and exceed the threshold.

In Hunter, 28, the Kings receive an established 3-and-D wing under contract through next season. Hunter has averaged 14 points and 4.2 rebounds per game this season. The trade also brings roster flexibility to the Kings, including space to convert two-way center Dylan Cardwell to a standard NBA deal.

Cardwell has been a revelation for the Kings as an undrafted rookie, averaging 4.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 19.8 minutes per game.

Saric is on an expiring contract worth $5.4 million, which the Bulls will absorb as they net future assets. Chicago is waiving guard Jevon Carter to create space for Saric, sources said.

The Cavaliers are sending the Bulls the 2027 second-round pick they own from the Denver Nuggets, according to Marks. The Kings are sending a 2029 second-round pick to the Bulls. It will be the least favorable of picks from the Detroit Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks.

Schroder averaged 12.8 points and 5.3 assists per game in Sacramento after signing a three-year deal with the Kings last summer. He is making $14.1 million, $14.8 million and $15.5 million over the course of the deal, with the final year partially guaranteed.

Schroder and Chicago’s Tre Jones are the only players averaging 10 points and 5 assists off the bench this season.

Ellis, who has averaged 5.6 points per game, is one of two players in the NBA averaging 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per 36 minutes this season, joining Detroit’s Ausar Thompson. He will be extension-eligible on Feb. 9.

Sacramento will take on the $23.3 million and $24.9 million in the final two years of Hunter’s deal.