Logan Paul Details Training Routine Amid New WWE Rivalries

WWE World Tag Team Champion Logan Paul revealed his daily physical conditioning routine in response to social media inquiries regarding his physique on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. The wrestler currently competes on the RAW brand as a member of The Vision stable.

According to Paul’s post on X, his fitness results stem from performing 100 push-ups and 100 sit-ups every day. He supplemented this information by highlighting his use of Prime Protein shakes, which contain 32 grams of protein, as part of his dietary habits.

“100 pushups 100 sit-ups a day + PRIME shake (32g protein)” wrote Logan Paul, WWE World Tag Team Champion.

Beyond his training, Paul is managing multiple on-screen conflicts within WWE programming. He is currently aligned with Bron Breakker in a feud involving Seth Rollins and The Street Profits, while simultaneously dealing with a new challenge from Joe Hendry.

Hendry, who debuted on the April 27 episode of RAW, recently escalated the rivalry by releasing a music video titled “Can We Fire Logan Paul?” The move follows reported tension between the two performers during recent television broadcasts.

During an appearance on the What’s Your Story podcast with Stephanie McMahon, Paul addressed his personal growth following a 2017 incident in Japan. He characterized the subsequent public backlash as a necessary consequence of his actions at that time.

“There was a righteous fallout. God was just, and I basically lost everything that I’d spent the last 11 years building,” said Logan Paul, WWE World Tag Team Champion.

The wrestler noted that while public opinion remains divided on whether the reaction was proportionate, he views the mistake as an avoidable error. He credited the period of cancellation with forcing him to re-evaluate his life choices and behavior.

“And I deserved it. I think people see two sides of this. There are people who are like, ‘Yeah, that was fu**ed up. Can’t believe you did that.’ There are people who are like, ‘People overreacted.’ I agree with the former. I think it was a mistake, I think it didn’t need to happen,” Logan Paul stated.

The introspection led Paul toward a different career path, which eventually included a transition into professional wrestling and boxing. He explained to McMahon that the discipline of boxing served as a method to ground his personality and regain perspective.

“That said, I am grateful that I took that opportunity to backtrack, really look myself in the mirror, and ask myself how and why that happened? How did I get here? Where could I have possibly went wrong in my life where I thought that was a good idea? And asking myself those questions and doing my best to be honest with the answers led me down a separate path that has ultimately led me to become someone whom I can say I’m really proud of, and I’m really happy with,” Logan Paul said.

Paul’s reflections come as WWE undergoes broader organizational shifts, including reports of salary adjustments for several roster members. Recent television segments on NXT and RAW have also highlighted the introduction of new talent like Hendry to the brand.