Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Orlando Bloom Join ‘Reset’ Thriller (EXCLUSIVE)

EXCLUSIVE: Priyanka Chopra Jonas (The Bluff) and Orlando Bloom (The Cut) are set to star in Reset, a survival thriller directed by Matt Smukler (Wildflower) that will head into production in August.

Written by Jordan Rawlins, Reset follows a woman (Chopra Jonas) who wakes up in the middle of the wilderness days from civilization with no memory of how she got there, finding that her only chance at survival is to trust a charming stranger (Bloom) — who may not be who he says he is.

On the casting process, Smukler said, “I was looking for a pairing where attraction and mistrust could effortlessly coexist. Priyanka and Orlando have this uncanny ability to make you believe both at once. Their chemistry is undeniable.”

Reset will be produced by Jon Hoeber & Erich Hoeber under their Fratricidal Films banner, Michael Lazarovitch for Chemically Altered, and Matthew Rhodes of Rhodes Entertainment, along with Chopra Jonas’ Purple Pebble Pictures and Bloom’s Amazing Owl. Nadine de Barros will exec produce.

Fortitude International is financing and launching international sales at the Marché du Film in Cannes, with Verve Ventures, UTA, and WME Independent co-repping North American rights.

Producers Jon & Erich Hoeber told us, “Jordan Rawlins and Matt Smukler have created a gripping story of survival, romance, suspense, and deceit, replete with shocking twists, and we’re thrilled to have partnered with Priyanka and Orlando to bring it to the screen.”

Coming off of leading and producing the action adventure flick The Bluff, which debuted at #1 on Prime Video worldwide, Chopra Jonas prior to that starred alongside Idris Elba and John Cena in the streamer’s fourth most-watched film, Heads of State, which has racked up over 75 million views. She also starred in and exec produced Netflix’s Oscar-nominated film The White Tiger, and exec produced both the Oscar-nominated short Anuja and the Oscar-nominated feature doc To Kill a Tiger through her Purple Pebble Pictures. Next up, she’ll be seen in Season 2 of Prime Video’s Citadel, as well as Varanasi, an action adventure film from RRR‘s S.S. Rajamouli. She is represented by Anjula Acharia and UTA.

Bloom recently garnered rave reviews for his performance in The Cut, which he starred in and produced through Amazing Owl. Also recently seen in the action comedy Deep Cover, which was nominated for Best Movie Made for Television at the Critics’ Choice Television Awards, he next stars opposite Rooney Mara and Kate Mara in Werner Herzog’s Bucking Fastard. He is represented by WME and Untitled Entertainment.

Smukler is an Emmy-nominated filmmaker whose credits include the Sundance Grand Jury nominee Finders Keepers (The Orchard), as well as the documentary Wildflower, which he adapted into the narrative feature of the same name starring Kiernan Shipka. Upcoming feature projects include Sonny Lovejoy by Jana Savage, To Tim with Love with producer Ian Bryce, and The Portland Condition with producer Karen Lunder and Unwell Productions. Smukler is represented by Untitled Entertainment and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman.

Rawlins began his career as a stuntman and professional poker player before transitioning into screenwriting. In addition to Reset, his script Bulldog Barb (co-written with Nicol Paone) is being produced by Bradley Pilz and Va Bene Productions with Tiffany Haddish and Snoop Dogg attached. His script The Pirate Queen is also in development, with Fan Bingbing attached to star and produce. He is repped by The Nord Group.

Jon and Erich Hoeber are represented by Verve and Peikoff Mahan. Rhodes is repped by Lichter, Grossman, Nichols. Lazarovitch is repped by CTA and Lauren Bishow of Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz.