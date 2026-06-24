Look back at OKC Thunder draft picks through the years for Sam Presti

Updated June 23, 2026, 5:01 p.m. CT

Santa Clara’s Jalen Williams puts on a Thunder hat as he walks across the stage at Barclays Center after being selected 12th overall in the NBA Draft. Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports

From left: Thunder draft picks Jaylin Williams, Jalen Williams, Ousmane Dieng, and Chet Holmgren pose for a photo beside OKC general manager Sam Presti during a press conference on June 25, 2022. BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN

James Harden from Arizona State University shakes hands with NBA Commissioner David Stern after being selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder as the third overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft in New York, June 25, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES SPORT BASKETBALL) Lucas Jackson, REUTERS

Oklahoma City rookie Russell Westbrook, the number four overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft, is photographed in a set by the trading card company Upper Deck during the 2008 Rookie Photo Shoot in Tarrytown, New York, July 29, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Segar (UNITED STATES) Mike Segar, REUTERS

Fourth overall pick by the Seattle SuperSonics’ Russell Westbrook talks with the team’s general manager on the phone backstage at the 2008 NBA Draft at Madison Square Garden in New York, June 26, 2008. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton (UNITED STATES) Shannon Stapleton, REUTERS

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 27: Steven Adams from New Zealand and the University of Pittsburgh reacts in the green room after Adams was drafted #12 overall in the first round by the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2013 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 27, 2013 in in the Brooklyn Bourough of New York City. Mike Stobe, Getty Images

Jun 27, 2013; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Steven Adams (Pittsburgh) adjusts his cap after being selected as the number twelve overall pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2013 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports, USA TODAY Sports

Jun 27, 2013; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Steven Adams (Pittsburgh) buttons his jacket as he walks on stage after being selected as the number twelve overall pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2013 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports, USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 26: Nikola Topic arrives prior to the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 26, 2024 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Sarah Stier, Getty Images

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 26: Nikola Topic (R) shakes hands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver (L) after being drafted 12th overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 26, 2024 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Thunder draft pick Thomas Sorber poses for a photo with general manager Sam Presti during a press conference at the First American’s Museum in Oklahoma City, Saturday, June 28, 2025. SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN

Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Thomas Sorber stands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the 15th pick by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images Brad Penner, Brad Penner-Imagn Images

NBA commissioner Adam Silver (left) and Santa Clara’s Jalen Williams pose for photos after Williams was drafted with the 12th overall pick by the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2022 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on Thursday in New York City. Sarah Stier/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 26: Nikola Topic hugs new Thunder teammate Jalen Williams after being drafted 12th overall by Oklahoma City during the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 26, 2024 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Sarah Stier, Getty Images

Thunder draft picks Jaylin Williams, left, Jalen Williams and Ousmane Dieng look at their jerseys during a press conference Saturday at the Clara Luper Center. BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 23: Chet Holmgren looks on after being drafted 2nd overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2022 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 23, 2022 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775817896 ORIG FILE ID: 1404765157 Sarah Stier, Getty Images

Chet Holmgren poses for photos on the red carpet during the 2022 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on Thursday in New York. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 23: Chet Holmgren looks on after being drafted 2nd overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2022 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 23, 2022 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775817896 ORIG FILE ID: 1404763734 Sarah Stier, Getty Images

Ajay Mitchell stands with Thunder general manager Sam Presti during an introductory press conference for the 2024 Thunder draft picks at Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center in Oklahoma City, Saturday, June, 29, 2024. SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN

From left, Ajay Mitchell, Dillon Jones and Nikola Topic stand with Thunder general manager Sam Presti during an introductory press conference for the 2024 Thunder draft picks at Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center in Oklahoma City, Saturday, June, 29, 2024. SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN

James Harden poses with Thunder general manager Sam Presti in 2009. Harden was Presti’s first draft choice for the new Thunder franchise. Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook were drafted while the franchise was still the Sonics. [Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman] The Oklahoman

Thunder draft picks from left to right Robert Vaden, Byron Mullens and James Harden. Photo by Sarah Phipps, The Oklahoman Sarah Phipps

June 28, 2012; Newark, NJ, USA; Perry Jones III (Baylor) puts on a cap after being introduced as the number twenty-eight overall pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2012 NBA Draft at the Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports, USA TODAY Sports

Jun 25, 2015; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Cameron Payne (Murray State) greets NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the number fourteen overall pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the 2015 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports Brad Penner, Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Thunder general manager Sam Presti, left, introduces the team’s 2021 NBA draft picks on July 31 — Tre Mann (23), Aaron Wiggins (21), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (50) and Josh Giddey (3). SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN