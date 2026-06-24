Look back at OKC Thunder draft picks through the years for Sam Presti

By / June 24, 2026

Updated June 23, 2026, 5:01 p.m. CT

Santa Clara's Jalen Williams puts on a Thunder hat as he walks across the stage at Barclays Center after being selected 12th overall in the NBA Draft.

Santa Clara’s Jalen Williams puts on a Thunder hat as he walks across the stage at Barclays Center after being selected 12th overall in the NBA Draft.

Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports

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