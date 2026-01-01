Louis Vuitton Opens Temporary Women’s Boutique at Miami Design District

Louis Vuitton has unveiled a new women’s temporary store in the Miami Design District.

The resort-inspired location features an assortment of women’s collections, including leather goods, accessories, ready-to-wear, shoes, watches, jewelry and fragrance, as well as trunks and luggage, and stationery.

The permanent women’s store is undergoing a renovation, and this temporary shop will remain open until the permanent store is completed. Louis Vuitton also has a men’s store in the Miami Design District. Other luxury stores in the Miami Design District include Dior, Hermès, Gucci, Saint Laurent, Valentino, Brunello Cucinelli and Balenciaga.

The two-level Louis Vuitton temporary women’s store in the Miami Design District. Brad Dickson, courtesy of Louis Vuitton

The store echoes a Miami resort feeling with warm wood finishes, refined display vitrines and an interplay of natural light and soft tonal palettes. The space is complemented by custom macramé panels shaping the LV flower from rope, reflecting coastal and nautical elements. A sculptural staircase serves as a central architectural element, guiding visitors to the upper level where rtw and shoes are presented.

Notable artworks throughout the store include the facade installation 2D3D Miami (2026) by Raw-Edges Design Studio and Whispering Forms (2025) by Alex Proba, a commissioned work inspired by Miami’s sun-washed pastels and fluid coastal light. There are additional pieces by Maia Ruth Lee, Claudia Lavegas, Ara Studio and Zhou Yulin, blending contemporary design and artistic expression.

Accessories and fragrance at Louis Vuitton’s new temporary women’s store. Brad Dickson, courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Both new and classic Louis Vuitton styles are offered at the boutique in women’s categories such as leather goods, accessories and shoes. Designed by artistic director of women’s collections Nicolas Ghesquière, the rtw highlights key seasonal pieces. The store features an exclusive custom Alzer Pyramid, an installation composed of stacked suitcases, each hand-painted by a Louis Vuitton artisan drawing inspiration from Miami’s tropical landscape and coastal energy.