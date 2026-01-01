Real Madrid teenager faces a fight for his place in Jose Mourinho’s squad

Endrick’s Real Madrid career has rarely followed a straightforward path, and the Brazilian forward now finds himself facing another crucial challenge ahead of the new season.

Despite arriving in Spain as one of world football’s brightest young talents, the 19-year-old has repeatedly had to fight for opportunities.

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That battle looks set to continue, with increased competition expected under Jose Mourinho next season, reports AS.

A familiar situation

Competition for places is nothing new for Endrick. During his first season under Carlo Ancelotti, the teenager struggled for regular minutes. Even so, he demonstrated his efficiency in front of goal by scoring seven times and adding one assist whenever called upon.

Endrick has not played much at the World Cup. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

His second campaign began in even more difficult circumstances after an injury disrupted his pre-season. Xabi Alonso showed greater confidence in Gonzalo Garcia, leaving Endrick short of opportunities and prompting the club to arrange a winter loan move to Lyon.

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The move proved to be exactly what the Brazilian needed. He finished the second half of the season with eight goals and eight assists, performances that secured his place in Brazil’s World Cup squad and convinced Real Madrid to bring him back into their long-term plans.

Limited opportunities at the World Cup

However, Endrick’s momentum has stalled once again during the World Cup. Despite arriving with renewed confidence, he has featured for just 34 minutes during the group stage as Ancelotti has preferred other attacking options.

Endrick has been restricted to brief substitute appearances against Haiti and Scotland, leaving questions over how much involvement he will have during the knockout rounds.

Mourinho wants another striker

Once the tournament ends, another challenge awaits at Real Madrid. New manager Mourinho has already informed the club that he would like an additional striker capable of offering a more traditional penalty-box presence, similar to the role Joselu previously filled.

The next season will not be easy for Endrick at Real Madrid. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

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While signing a new centre-forward is not considered an urgent priority, there is a growing possibility that Real Madrid could instead promote academy product Gonzalo into that position.

The young striker had appeared destined to leave this summer, but his future is now firmly back on the table.

Ultimately, Mourinho will make the final decision after assessing the squad during pre-season.

Real Madrid still believe in Endrick

Despite the increased competition, Real Madrid’s confidence in Endrick has not diminished. The club continues to view him as a key long-term signing and fully expect him to remain part of next season’s squad.

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Nevertheless, Gonzalo’s emergence is likely to reduce the Brazilian’s opportunities through the middle.

However, there is a possibility that Endrick may instead find more minutes on the right side of the attack while Rodrygo continues recovering from injury. Additional opportunities could also arise if highly rated youngster Franco Mastantuono leaves on loan.

For Endrick, the message is clear. His talent has never been questioned, but earning a consistent place in Real Madrid’s squad will once again require patience, resilience, and the ability to seize every opportunity that comes his way.