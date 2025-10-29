Lucid targets industry-first self-driving car technology with Nvidia

The Lucid display is seen at the New York International Auto Show on April 16, 2025.

Lucid Group is targeting a new goal that would make it the first automaker to offer highly advanced self-driving capabilities in its vehicles in the coming years, the company said Tuesday.

The all-electric vehicle manufacturer expects to launch what it’s calling “mind-off” driving in which a car can essentially drive itself under normal circumstances without a human needing to monitor it or intervene unless there’s a change in circumstances, such as severe weather. That would be like an occupant playing a game of cards or watching TV while the car is driving.

Lucid on Tuesday said it plans to leverage Nvidia ‘s “Drive AV” platform and multisensor suite that includes cameras, radar, and lidar — or light detection and sensing, which allows the vehicle to better “see” its surroundings — for the forthcoming system.

Marc Winterhoff, interim CEO of Lucid, said the plan is to debut the new system “definitely in the coming years,” but he declined to specify an exact timeframe other than it won’t be in 2026. The system is first planned for Lucid’s upcoming midsize vehicle before it would expand to other models, he said.

“I want to make sure that we can offer this for our customers in a timeframe that I think is very ambitious, but at the same time, also we’re realistic,” Winterhoff told CNBC. “The main reason why I decided to not start from scratch, just do it ourselves, it’s simply time to market. … Also, it would cost a lot of money.”

Winterhoff said Nvidia’s technologies will be a catalyst for the system, while Lucid plans to actually execute the self-driving technology.

In the meantime, Winterhoff said Lucid plans to continue to increase the automated technologies on its current vehicles — the Air sedan and Gravity SUV — in partnership with Nvidia.