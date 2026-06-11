Luke Kornet on Derrick White: I don’t know if we’re exactly on speaking terms

Brian Windhorst: “I’m going to tell you I have not actually heard any material, true discussions. I’m certain maybe someone has called on Jaylen Brown maybe, but I have not heard one iota of Jaylen Brown truly being available or Derrick White being available. It is a proven commodity that Jaylen and Jayson and Derrick White are a championship trio. They’re under contract, and it’s big contracts, absolutely. It’s a lot of money and their flexibility is impacted by that, but Brad Stevens has shown very good player personnel. He’s repeatedly made very good player personnel moves, and I’m sure there’s a list of things that they’re looking at. When they emerge from this summer, they need to have more guys in their rotation that they can trust, especially the big man positions.” — 6/8/2026 YouTube

Run It Back: Derrick White says Jalen Brunson’s size doesn’t matter ? “The Knicks surrounded him with guys that can do a lot of different things that can make up for what he doesn’t do well.” — 6/3/2026 x.com

Run It Back: “Derrick, my entire family was very sad when you left the Spurs.” – @MichelleDBeadle “I didn’t leave the Spurs. They traded me.”? Derrick White would be happy to see old friends in San Antonio win the NBA Finals ? — 6/3/2026 x.com

Run It Back: Derrick White says it’s tough to pick a favorite favorite Gregg Popovich story from his time with the Spurs ? “Off the court he shows you he’s human and cares about you as a human.” — 6/3/2026 x.com

Run It Back: “Spurs in 7.” – Derrick White“Knicks fans will be on your a**.” – Chandler Parsons “Regardless.” ? The Celtics star picks his former team to win the NBA Finals ? — 6/3/2026 Twitter

Derrick White on Joe Mazzulla: “He’s a great basketball mind. He thinks the game like no one I’ve really been around. All the stories of him just being crazy just how he is every single day. It’s not for the media, nothing. He just goes out there and he’s like, all these stories that the media hears about me is like people telling it. I don’t go out there and do all this stuff.” — 6/3/2026 YouTube

Derrick White on Jaylen Brown: “I don’t think people understand how hard he works. Every day he’s in there working on his game, working on different things he can improve, just watching film and just seeing different ways to improve. When you see that from behind the scenes, you want to play for him and you want to help in any way you can.” — 6/3/2026 YouTube

Daniel Donabedian: Jaylen Brown shouts out Derrick White for making the All-Defensive 1st Team: “Had a hell of a defensive season” He went on to say he’s jealous of White’s defensive timing: “His timing & ability to make impact plays…he’s gifted at that…His IQ sets himself apart.” @FCHWPO — 5/24/2026 x.com

NBA Communications: The 2025-26 Kia NBA All-Defensive First Team: ▪️ Rudy Gobert, @Timberwolves ▪️ Chet Holmgren, @okcthunder ▪️ Ausar Thompson, @DetroitPistons ▪️ Victor Wembanyama, @spurs ▪️ Derrick White, @celtics — 5/22/2026 Twitter

White is one of three Celtics to finish in the top six this year, joining Jaylen Brown and Payton Pritchard. Their upper-tier finishes have something to do with the Celtics overcoming Jayson Tatum’s absence for most of the season to defy expectations and finish with a 56-26 regular-season record. One of the players who voted for White said: “Everyone is trying to say Jaylen Brown is an MVP candidate. They’re wrong. White has actually been the biggest reason they’re so good this season. He does everything — offense, defense, leadership — for them.” — 5/6/2026 New York Times