Final season of ‘The Bear’ premieres this month and chronicles the aftermath of Carmy’s bombshell decision: Seasons 1 through 4, recapped

After five seasons, the kitchen is finally closing.

FX announced in May that its Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning series The Bear will end after its fifth and final season, which premieres on June 25.

Since its debut in 2022, The Bear has consistently received critical acclaim. Led by Jeremy Allen White, the culinary dramedy has been praised for its writing and standout performances from its ensemble cast, which features Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Abby Elliott, Jon Bernthal, Liza Colón-Zayas and Jamie Lee Curtis.

FX’s announcement came days after The Bear dropped a surprise flashback episode written by and starring Bernthal and Moss-Bachrach titled “Gary.”

Season 5 picks up immediately after the bombshell decision by Carmy (White) to get out of the food service industry, leaving Sydney (Edebiri), Richie (Moss-Bachrach) and Natalie (Elliott) in shambles.

“With no money, the threat of a sale and a torrential storm in their way, the new partners must band together with the rest of the team to achieve one last service, hoping they’ll finally earn a Michelin star,” per the season’s logline. “Ultimately, they learn that what makes a restaurant ‘perfect’ might not be the food, but the people.”

Yahoo is recapping everything you need to remember about the previous seasons of The Bear ahead of its Season 5 premiere — from Richie’s Taylor Swift-fueled character arc to Carmy’s self-sabotaging breakdown in the walk-in fridge.

Season 1 recap: Welcome home, Carmy

White in Season 1. (Matt Dinerstein/FX)

Fresh off of winning a James Beard award for his culinary achievements in New York City, Carmy Berzatto returns home to Chicago, where he’s set to take over his brother Mikey Berzatto’s (Bernthal) Italian sandwich shop, the Beef, after he dies by suicide. From the jump, Carmy is met with hostility from the Beef’s loyal staff, including Richie, Mikey’s best friend, who has been running the restaurant since his death. In an attempt to steer the restaurant toward a more fine-dining direction, Carmy hires Sydney, an ambitious recent graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, as his sous chef.

Unfortunately, the tension only mounts before getting remotely better: Carmy continues butting heads with Richie and the rest of the Beef’s staff; Sydney is relentlessly hazed by employees like Tina (Colón-Zayas) and is frustrated by Carmy’s lack of communication; Carmy finds out that Richie has been selling cocaine out of the restaurant; Richie and Natalie resent Carmy for leaving Chicago as Mikey’s mental health worsened; and the IRS is closing in on the Beef for unpaid taxes. The Berzattos’ loan shark uncle, Jimmy Cicero (Oliver Platt), also reveals that Mikey borrowed $300,000 from him to keep the Beef running — and now Cicero is trying to cash in on that failed investment.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richie and Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu in Season 1 of The Bear. (FX)

At the same time, Carmy, who’s secretly been attending AI-Anon meetings to grieve Mikey’s death and better understand his battle with addiction, is spiraling out of control. Thankfully, though, the season ends on a heartwarming note: Carmy apologizes to Syd for his volatile behavior; Marcus (Lionel Boyce) emerges as a baker extraordinaire; and Carmy learns that Mikey had left him and the restaurant thousands of dollars hidden in cans of tomato sauce.

The season finale ends with Carmy putting up a sign on the door announcing that the Beef is closed and a new restaurant, called the Bear, will be opening soon.

Season 2 recap: Richie gets the glory

Sarah Ramos, Moss-Bachrach and Andrew Lopez in Season 2 of The Bear. (FX Chuck Hodes/FX)

Where Season 1 of The Bear is about the struggle, Season 2 in many ways is about the come-up. In an effort to refine and home in on their respective skills, several characters are separated for the majority of the season: Marcus reluctantly leaves his ill mother in Chicago to train under Luca (Will Poulter) at a restaurant in Copenhagen; Tina and Ebra (Edwin Lee Gibson) enroll in culinary school, where Tina thrives but Ebra struggles to adjust to the changes; Sydney is focused on helping Carmy develop a top-tier menu for the Bear ahead of its opening night; and Carmy is becoming increasingly distracted by his burgeoning romance with his childhood friend Claire (Molly Gordon).

Perhaps the most moving character arc of the season is Richie’s. Carmy sends Richie to stage at a top Michelin-star restaurant in Chicago, where he is initially only trusted with polishing forks. His colleagues are younger than he is, and he struggles to get through the rigorous, monotonous workday without feeling as if he’s been sent there to do busywork. He hits a low point before coming to an imperative realization: If he sets aside his ego, he can actually excel at this. Richie steps up and becomes an excellent host and server and even receives some wise words from Chef Terry (Olivia Colman), who reminds him that it’s never too late to start over. Plus, there’s an adorable scene of Richie, proud of his accomplishments, jamming out to “Love Story” by Taylor Swift on his car ride home from work.

But not everyone is having a good time. It seems that Carmy can’t have nice things without something else totally going wrong: As he and Claire grow closer, he loses track of the restaurant and, in turn, abandons Sydney in curating the new menu.

White in the Season 2 finale. (Chuck Hodes/FX)

The season culminates with the first night of service, where Carmy, who’s cracking under the pressure, accidentally locks himself in the walk-in fridge. He has a full-blown meltdown and, thinking that he’s talking to Tina, blames his missteps on his relationship with Claire. Claire hears all of this — she initially goes to the kitchen to congratulate Carmy on the service, but instead breaks up with him. Carmy also really gets into it with Richie while he’s locked in the walk-in — and they exchange some fighting words. The season finale ends with Carmy having pushed everyone away — and the Bear having an actually successful launch, thanks to Richie, Sydney, Tina and the rest of the staff.

Season 3 recap: Sydney waivers

Edebiri in Season 3 of The Bear. (FX)

Season 3 of The Bear is more set up than anything. For most of the season, Carmy deals with the fallout of his behavior in Season 2 — his relationship with Claire has crashed and burned; Richie won’t forgive him for the things he said while locked in the fridge; and Sydney is continuing to lose faith in his leadership.

In an effort to regain control of his restaurant, Carmy majorly overcorrects. He implements a list of “nonnegotiables” for the restaurant, including changing every dish on the menu every single night, which does not sit well with Sydney, Richie and everyone else. Characters like Marcus, who attends his mother’s funeral and struggles with her death, and Richie, who grows insecure about his place in the life of his daughter Eva (Annabelle Toomey) as his ex-wife, Tiff (Gillian Jacobs), prepares to remarry a man named Frank (Josh Hartnett), are also having a tough time throughout the season. Sydney’s internal battle is also explored, as she grapples with whether to leave the Bear and accept an offer to be the head chef at a new restaurant that Adam (Adam Shapiro), a rival fine-dining chef, is opening.

Edebiri, Moss-Bachrach, Will Poulter, Ramos, Rene Gube and Lopez. (FX)

There are, however, a few bright spots: Natalie gives birth to her baby girl with her estranged mother, Donna, by her side, and we get an entire episode devoted to Tina’s backstory and her sweet, humble life with her husband and son.

Uncomfortable realizations — and confrontations — are a clear theme of this season. Carmy is shaken by the news that Ever, the restaurant run by Chef Terry, is closing. He’s further sent into a spiral when he sees and confronts his verbally abusive former boss Chef David (Joel McHale), who doubles down on his treatment of Carmy. David asserts that the way he treated Carmy was instrumental to his success in the industry. The Bear also gets reviewed by the Chicago Tribune — and we’re left wondering whether it’s positive or negative.

Elsewhere, Sydney, who’s been putting off signing Carmy’s partnership agreement for the Bear, has a panic attack at the end of the season as she’s still unable to decide whether or not to leave the Bear.

Season 4 recap: Carmy quits

White and Edebiri in Season 4 of The Bear. (FX)

Redemption is the through line of Season 4. Following last season’s cliffhanger, we learn that the Chicago Tribune gave the Bear a mixed review, which doesn’t exactly bode well for the fate of the restaurant. Cicero poses an ultimatum: installing a literal clock in the Bear’s kitchen that counts down from 1,440 hours (roughly 60 days). The agreement is as follows: If the Bear isn’t profitable by the time the clock hits zero, Cicero is shutting down the restaurant. Carmy, Sydney, Richie, Natalie and the rest of the crew are aware of the stakes, and so they get to work on turning things around.

Carmy continues trying to make amends for his behavior. He apologizes to Claire for how he treated her and even admits to being in love with her. He also reconciles with his mother, who finally takes responsibility for how toxic she was when Carmy was growing up. We also see a different side of Sydney early in the season as she seeks advice from her niece, TJ (Arion King), while getting her braids done — and she ultimately decides to stay at the Bear. (Cue Sydney’s charming sleepover metaphor.)

Elsewhere, Marcus gets some much-deserved flowers and is recognized as an up-and-coming chef and unsung hero. Ebra ends up saving the day — and the profitability of the Bear — with the success of his original Beef takeout window. A bright spot of the season is Tiff and Frank’s wedding, which sees most of The Bear cast enjoying themselves in a family setting. It’s good vibes all around as we witness character growth from fan favorites like Richie, who sets aside his differences with Frank and puts Eva’s needs first. The gang rallies together to make Eva, who has hidden under the table because she’s afraid to do her daddy-daughter dance with her new stepdad, feel better.

White and Moss-Bachrach. (FX)

Of course, the drama ramps back up in the season finale, when Carmy casually drops a bombshell: He is leaving the Bear and hanging up his chef whites for good. Sydney is the first to learn of this, and she’s not happy about it. The two get into it in the alley behind the restaurant, where Sydney calls Carmy out for choosing to abandon the restaurant and leave its debt-riddled fate in her and Natalie’s hands. The exchange gets even more heated when Richie enters the conversation, and is equally — if not more — upset by the news. Theirs is a long-overdue, heated argument that eventually gives way to vulnerable admissions — like Carmy’s confession that he did actually show up to Mikey’s funeral but couldn’t bring himself to go inside and that he was jealous of how close Mikey and Richie were. Richie also admits that while he’s often referred to as “cousin” by the Berzatto family, he’s never fully felt as though he belonged.

Eventually, Carmy tells Richie that he’s leaving the restaurant because he doesn’t know who he is “outside of the kitchen,” which Richie is receptive toward. The scene ends with Richie accepting a partnership stake in the Bear, alongside Sydney and Natalie.