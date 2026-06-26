MaaT Pharma Announces Plan to Request Re-Examination Following Negative CHMP Opinion for MaaT013 for the treatment of acute Graft-versus-Host Disease

The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) issued a negative opinion on the conditional Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for MaaT013 (Xervyteg®), confirming the trend communicated in May 2026 after the Oral Explanation

MaaT Pharma plans to seek re-examination of the opinion and request that a Scientific Advisory Group (SAG) be convened

Second opinion upon re-examination expected during CHMP session in September 2026

LYON, France, June 26, 2026–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regulatory News:

MaaT Pharma (EURONEXT: MAAT – the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company and a leader in the development of Microbiome Ecosystem TherapiesTM (MET) dedicated to enhancing survival for patients with cancer through immune modulation, today announced that the CHMP of the EMA has adopted a negative opinion on the conditional MAA for MaaT013, under the brand name Xervyteg®, for the treatment of acute Graft-versus-Host Disease (aGvHD) in adult patients with gastrointestinal involvement refractory to prior lines of therapy. This confirms the previously announced negative trend opinion disclosed on May 20, 2026. The Company has reviewed grounds cited by the CHMP and confirms its plan to seek re-examination of the opinion as previously announced.

Under EMA procedures, the re-examination includes the appointment of a new rapporteur and co-rapporteur who will conduct a new and independent evaluation of the dossier. MaaT Pharma will also request a Scientific Advisory Group (SAG) hearing with hematology experts on aGvHD to provide input and insights to the CHMP into, among other things, the clinical reality of managing aGvHD with complex concomitant therapies and patients in high need of solutions due to the severity of the disease and the lack of any other efficient third-line therapy so far.

In its opinion of June 25, 2026, the CHMP maintained the position that, given the use of concomitant therapies to manage aGvHD, the data package, primarily based on the ARES single-arm study, does not allow sufficient attribution of the observed clinical effect and safety to the study treatment alone.

Based on current EMA procedural timelines, a new CHMP opinion is expected within 60 days following validation of the re-examination request, with a second decision anticipated in the CHMP September Session (September 14-17, 2026).

MaaT Pharma remains confident in the clinical profile of MaaT013 (Xervyteg®), to treat a population with very limited treatment options and poor prognosis. This is supported by data from the ARES study, as well as data from the CHRONOS study (Clausen et al., 2026) and real-world evidence from its Early Access Program, active in 13 countries, with more than 300 patients treated since 2019. The Company also confirms that the re-examination process has no impact on the ongoing Early Access Program, as of today, and that MaaT013 (Xervyteg®) remains available to eligible patients.