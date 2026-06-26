Military Leaders Sought Flu Vaccination Program Weeks Before Outbreak Hit Base

On May 5, several weeks before a major flu outbreak at an Air Force basic training in Texas, the leaders of the Army, Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force asked the secretary of defense’s office for permission to vaccinate trainees for the flu, military officials said.

The services were reacting to an April 21 order from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, which made the previously mandated flu vaccine optional for all troops. Troops at basic training are particularly susceptible to the flu because they sleep in bunk beds in open bays and share meals at large communal tables.

But the permission did not come until June 16, according to Pentagon officials. By that point the flu was already racing through an Air Force Basic Military Training wing in San Antonio.

The outbreak at Lackland Air Force Base, which began in June, has continued to spread, sickening about 275 people, many of whom have recovered and returned to training. A trainee in his sixth week of basic training died after falling ill and being taken to Brooke Army Medical Center earlier this month, the Air Force said in a news release. It was not immediately clear whether the death of the trainee, Keon McDaniel, was related to the flu outbreak.