Major Injury T-Bone Collision on State Route 108 Near Sonora – Sacramento Injury Attorneys Blog

Major Injury T-Bone Collision on State Route 108 Near Sonora

At least one person suffered major injuries in a T-bone collision on State Route 108 near Sonora. The collision occurred near Via Este Road, east of Sonora, on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, according to dispatch reports.

Tree Service Truck Involved in Crash

The collision occurred on SR-108 and involved a tree service truck and another vehicle. Emergency dispatchers classified the incident as a major-injury collision, prompting a response from fire personnel and emergency medical crews.

Authorities have not released details regarding the number of occupants involved or the identities of those injured.

Traffic Disrupted for Several Hours

Emergency responders remained at the scene while providing medical care, investigating the crash, and clearing the roadway.

The westbound lane of State Route 108 was blocked for several hours before traffic was able to resume.

Investigation Ongoing

Officials continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the T-bone collision. Additional information regarding the cause of the crash and the condition of those involved has not yet been released.

Intersection Safety Can Prevent Serious Collisions

Side-impact, or T-bone, collisions often occur when one vehicle fails to yield the right-of-way or enters an intersection when it is unsafe to do so. Drivers can help reduce the risk by obeying traffic signals and signs, slowing when approaching intersections, and checking carefully for cross traffic before proceeding.

Check out this video with accident attorney Ed Smith to discover how to select the best injury lawyer for your claim:

Why Understanding Your Legal Rights Is Important

T-bone (side-impact) collisions often result in severe injuries because the sides of passenger vehicles offer significantly less structural protection than the front or rear. If another driver’s negligence caused or contributed to the crash, injured victims may be entitled to seek financial recovery for medical bills, lost earnings, pain and suffering, and other related losses. Working with an experienced personal injury attorney helps ensure the accident is thoroughly investigated and your legal rights are vigorously protected.

Contact the Law Offices of Ed Smith

The aftermath of a serious traffic crash can present overwhelming physical, emotional, and financial challenges for victims and their families. For decades, the Law Offices of Ed Smith has advocated for accident victims across Northern California—including the Sonora community—guiding clients through the legal process and helping them pursue the full compensation they deserve.

For free, friendly, and confidential advice, call (916) 921-6400 or (800) 404-5400, or visit AutoAccident.com to learn more about your legal rights and available resources.