Major Shonen Jump Anime Premiered With a Disappointing Netflix Update

One of the most anticipated Shonen Jump anime of the year just made its premiere as part of the Spring 2026 lineup. Marriagetoxin is an acclaimed action series written by Joumyaku and illustrated by Mizuki Yoda. The manga debuted in 2022 on Shueisha’s digital platform Shonen Jump+ and has completely won fans over with the incredible adaptation by Bones Film. The series has only released one episode so far, but it’s easily one of the most hyped anime of the season, which is packed with all kinds of exciting shows. Unfortunately, the official X handle of Netflix Anime just confirmed that the anime will only be streaming in select regions of Asia, although it doesn’t give a full list of the selected regions.

Netflix USA might stream the new season a few months later, at least after all the episodes have been broadcast. The anime debuted on April 7th, 2026, and will drop new episodes on Crunchyroll every Tuesday at 7:30 AM PT, shortly after the Japanese broadcast. The release date and timing are only for the subbed episodes, as the English dubbed version has not been confirmed yet, but will likely be released two weeks after the premiere. The anime is listed for 13 episodes and will likely cover the Water User and Ureshino Arcs after the introduction.

What Is Marriagetoxin About?

Image Courtesy Bones Film

Filled with intense action, intriguing characters, and adorable moments, Marriagetoxin is one of the best Shonen Jump series in recent years. The story follows Hikaru Gero, a man who comes from a clan of hitmen that has existed for hundreds of years. It’s one of the most elite clans of hitmen, renowned as the Poison Clan for their mastery of poisons and traps, feared in the underworld for their specialized techniques. Their assassins are infamous for tactical defense and indirect kills that deal with the targets right away without giving them a chance to escape.

Although his skills as a hitman are unparalleled, as someone who never attended school and lived his life in the shadows, his social life is nonexistent. Despite having no prospects of marriage, he is forced into a corner when his clan gives him an ultimatum to marry and produce an heir. The clan fears their lineage would dissolve in Hikaru’s generation, and he has no choice but to comply if he wants to save his sister from an arranged marriage.

Knowing that his sister wouldn’t want to be separated from her girlfriend, Hikaru takes it upon himself to protect Akari’s happiness, even if it means fooling the clan. Left with no choice, he offers a sham marriage to his target, Mei Kinosaki, a well-known marriage swindler, if she wants to live. It doesn’t take long for him to learn Mei’s secret as the duo enters a strategic partnership to accomplish their goals. After the Introduction Arc, the story will move on to the Water User Arc, where Mei convinces Hikaru to start a project that consists of helping others, bringing him a new set of challenges to deal with.

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