Man United vs. Wrexham: Andrey Santos in travelling squad, Benjamin Sesko absent

Andrey Santos could get his first run-out in Manchester United colours on Saturday after being included in the travelling squad for their pre-season friendly against Wrexham in Helsinki.

The 22-year-old Santos became Michael Carrick’s first permanent signing when he joined from Chelsea on Monday in a deal that could be worth up to £50million ($67.2m)

And having spent the week training at Carrington, the Brazilian is part of a 25-man group for the match against Wrexham that mixes youth and experience, with several senior players — including fellow new midfielder Youri Tielemans — still absent after competing at the World Cup.

Benjamin Sesko has not travelled, with the Slovenia striker still working towards full fitness following the shin injury that saw him miss the last three games of last season.

Harry Maguire, Bryan Mbeumo, Patrick Dorgu, Leny Yoro, Luke Shaw, Ayden Heaven, Mason Mount, and Joshua Zirkzee are among the first-team regulars in a group that also includes youngsters Harry Amass and Shea Lacey.

Jaydan Kamason will look for an opportunity at right-back while midfielders Jacob Devaney, Dan Gore and Jim Thwaites have travelled along with Tyler and Jack Fletcher.

Andrey Santos could feature against Wrexham on Saturday. Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Sesko’s absence could open the door for young forwards Chidi Obi and Ethan Wheatley, but JJ Gabriel is not included.

Goalkeeper Karl Darlow, who joined this week on a free transfer from Leeds, has not travelled, with veteran Tom Heaton joined by Radek Vitek and Dermot Mee in the squad.

Wrexham, who are due to head to the United States next week for a series of friendlies against Leeds, Liverpool, and Sunderland, have travelled to Finland without Josh Windass and Max Cleworth.

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“We’re where we need to be in terms of fitness,” manager Phil Parkinson said. “We’ve got a few lads, like most clubs, who have come back in later, with one or two niggly things which have carried over from last season.

“However, we’re not overly concerned with those and the lads are in a good place. There’ll be a few who aren’t quite ready for the game at the weekend and will be training here instead.

“Josh has been running this week. He’s had a slight problem with his calf, but he’s in great shape and there’s no need to rush him too much. Max had a problem with his Achilles, which has been an ongoing problem. But we feel this off-season, and this slow build-up for him now, will do him good.”