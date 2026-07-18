Karim Khan’s Accuser Breaks Silence on Alleged Sexual Misconduct at I.C.C.

The woman who accused the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court of sexual misconduct began speaking publicly this week, just before the official faces a vote over whether he will keep his job.

The prosecutor, Karim Khan, has denied the accusations, which surfaced internally at the court in May 2024 and led to an investigation. The allegations have also brought intense scrutiny on the court as it weighs high-profile cases involving Russia, Israel and Gaza, where Mr. Khan has sought arrest warrants for leaders.

Speaking to The New York Times on Friday, the woman said that she had decided to break her silence this week after seeing Mr. Khan make multiple press appearances in recent months.

“There are no good options,” she said. “For two years, I tried to resolve this through the proper institutional processes, no matter what I was going through, I was told that silence was dignity.” But she said that she had concluded that “staying quiet was not safety or protecting the process; it was participating in my own erasure.”