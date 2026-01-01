Marc Cucurella Says Raising His Son with Autism Changed His Life

“Having your family happy helps you be happy too. Once you have that, you can focus on your work,” declared the left-back for La Roja. Credit: cucurella3 / Instagram

Marc Cucurella says his son’s autism changed the family’s priorities

Cucurella explained that the first signs appeared when Mateo was still a baby. He recalled that the family played music and watched him flap his hands, believing at first that he was simply dancing. As time passed, they noticed other behaviors and sought medical evaluations that eventually confirmed an autism diagnosis.

“The hardest part is that you don’t know how you can help,” Cucurella said, describing the uncertainty that accompanied those first months. He added that learning more about autism allowed the family to adapt its routines and focus on providing the support Mateo needed instead of comparing his development with that of other children.

The Spain international said Mateo enjoys attending therapy and that those sessions have become part of the family’s everyday routine. He also explained that every child with autism develops differently, making early assessment and specialized support especially valuable.

That experience now influences decisions beyond home life. Before considering any transfer, Cucurella said he first checks whether the destination offers specialized schools and autism therapy services. Football remains his profession, but those family needs now weigh as heavily as sporting considerations.

Chelsea defender has become a key player for Spain

Cucurella, 27, was born in Alella, Catalonia, on July 22, 1998. Standing 1.73 meters (5 ft 8 in) tall, he plays primarily as a left-back or left wing-back for Spain and recently signed for Real Madrid on a six-year contract after completing his transfer from Chelsea. After developing at Barcelona’s La Masia academy, Cucurella played for Eibar, Getafe, Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea before returning to LaLiga with Real Madrid in June 2026.

During the 2026 FIFA World Cup, he has remained Spain’s first-choice left-back, contributing both defensively and in attack as the team advanced to the semifinals. His performances have reinforced his place in head coach Luis de la Fuente’s starting lineup.

Away from football, Cucurella and his partner, Claudia Rodriguez, are raising three children, with Mateo as the eldest. Balancing elite football with family life requires organizing travel, therapy appointments and school schedules around an international playing calendar.

Cucurella said he decided to speak publicly about his family’s experience because greater awareness may help other parents recognize early signs of autism and seek professional guidance sooner. Rather than presenting his story as a model for others, he hopes it encourages families facing similar uncertainty to know they are not alone.