Married High School Teacher Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Student She’d Said ‘I Love You’ To

A married high school teacher has been arrested in Washington for allegedly sexually assaulting one of her students.

Madeline Scoon, who also answers to Madeline Gregory, is being held on $50,000 bond following her arrest on Monday, March 16.

Scoon, 29, was a teacher at Sprague High School, where she allegedly met the 16-year-old victim.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office confirms she’s been charged with suspicion of sexual misconduct with a minor and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.

Raymond Leaver, superintendent and principal at Sprague School District, has yet to comment on Scoon’s employment status.

The investigation into her alleged conduct remains ongoing.

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Scoon and the teen spoke to cops on Monday. She said she had sexually assaulted him and performed oral sex on the child.

The alleged afterschool sexual assaults happened in a large closet in her classroom, police said in a statement.

Investigators allegedly recovered video of the two entering her classroom well after school hours. The two remained inside her classroom for 45 minutes.

Scoon also allegedly said they kissed and fondled each other’s private parts in a closet within the school’s gym as well as in the bushes outside of the high school tennis court after tennis practice.

The teen reportedly told investigators the sexual abuse started having an adverse impact on his mental health.

He allegedly told cops he tried ending things with Scoon, but his teacher would get upset and threaten to kill herself.

The investigation into Scoon began on February 15, after the boy’s mother allegedly went to cops with texts she’d found, exchanged between her son and the teacher.

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The mother said that it seemed as if the abuse may have started in the fall.

Her curiosity apparently got the better of her after her son started attending the church where Scoon is the youth group leader, and so she checked his phone.

In some of the texts, Scoon allegedly complained about her marriage problems and discussed with the child how she wanted a divorce. The two even allegedly exchanged “I love yous,” police said.

Scoon also apparently asked the teenage boy not to date any of his classmates, as she’d be unable to take it, police said.

Scoon does not yet have an attorney of record, and she has not been asked for pleas. It was unclear how long she has been married to her husband.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).