Mega Millions hits $430M in Tuesday’s drawing. Check your ticket!

The Mega Millions jackpot hit $430 million, with a $191.2 million cash option, ahead of the Tuesday, June 16 drawing.

The prize has been building for nearly three months without a winner. The last jackpot, a $60 million prize, was claimed by an Ohio player on St. Patrick’s Day.

If someone hits all six numbers, they’ll face a choice: take a one-time lump sum or opt for annuity payments that increase by 5% each year.

Here’s what to know about the winning numbers for Tuesday, June 16.

See Powerball and Mega Millions winners who hit the jackpot 1 of 17 Tennessee Lottery CEO Rebecca Paul, left, walks with an excited Janis Goodwin, middle and Frances Davenport as they prepare to pick up their million-dollar Powerball check at the lottery headquarters in Nashville on Oct. 3, 2005. (Sanford Myers, The Tennessean via USA TODAY Network)

States with the most lottery winners: What you need to know.

Winning numbers for June 16 Mega Millions drawing

The winning numbers for the Tuesday, June 16, Mega Millions drawing are: 12, 20, 53, 67, 70, and the Mega Ball is 12.

Did anyone win the Mega Millions jackpot?

No one won the Mega Millions jackpot or any of the Match 5 prizes.

How to play Mega Millions

Players choose six numbers:

Five white balls from 1 to 70

One Mega Ball from 1 to 24

Tickets cost $5 and can be purchased at retail locations or, in some states, online. You can also choose a Quick Pick for randomly generated numbers.

All tickets include a built-in multiplier that boosts non-jackpot prizes.

When is the next drawing?

The next Mega Millions drawing is set for Friday, June 19, at 11 p.m. ET.

A Mega Millions Powerball sign is displayed at a convenience store on December 19, 2025 in Austin, Texas.

Top 10 Mega Millions Jackpots

$1.602 billion on Aug. 8, 2023, in Florida

$1.537 billion on Oct. 23, 2018, in South Carolina

$1.348 billion on Jan. 1, 2023, in Maine

$1.337 billion on July 29, 2022, in Illinois

$1.269 billion on Dec. 27, 2024, in California

$1.128 billion on Mar. 26, 2024, in New Jersey

$1.05 billion on Jan 22, 2021, in Michigan

$983 million on Nov. 14, 2025, in Georgia

$810 million on Sept. 10, 2024, in Texas

$656 million on March 30, 2012, in Illinois, Kansas, and Maryland

This story has been updated with new information.

Fernando Cervantes Jr. is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach him at fernando.cervantes@usatodayco.com and follow him on X @fern_cerv_.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mega Millions jackpot hits $430M for June 16 drawing