Mega Millions hits $430M in Tuesday’s drawing. Check your ticket!

The Mega Millions jackpot hit $430 million, with a $191.2 million cash option, ahead of the Tuesday, June 16 drawing.
The prize has been building for nearly three months without a winner. The last jackpot, a $60 million prize, was claimed by an Ohio player on St. Patrick’s Day.
If someone hits all six numbers, they’ll face a choice: take a one-time lump sum or opt for annuity payments that increase by 5% each year.
Here’s what to know about the winning numbers for Tuesday, June 16.
States with the most lottery winners: What you need to know.
Winning numbers for June 16 Mega Millions drawing
The winning numbers for the Tuesday, June 16, Mega Millions drawing are: 12, 20, 53, 67, 70, and the Mega Ball is 12.
Did anyone win the Mega Millions jackpot?
No one won the Mega Millions jackpot or any of the Match 5 prizes.
How to play Mega Millions
Players choose six numbers:
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Five white balls from 1 to 70
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One Mega Ball from 1 to 24
Tickets cost $5 and can be purchased at retail locations or, in some states, online. You can also choose a Quick Pick for randomly generated numbers.
All tickets include a built-in multiplier that boosts non-jackpot prizes.
When is the next drawing?
The next Mega Millions drawing is set for Friday, June 19, at 11 p.m. ET.
Top 10 Mega Millions Jackpots
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$1.602 billion on Aug. 8, 2023, in Florida
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$1.537 billion on Oct. 23, 2018, in South Carolina
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$1.348 billion on Jan. 1, 2023, in Maine
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$1.337 billion on July 29, 2022, in Illinois
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$1.269 billion on Dec. 27, 2024, in California
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$1.128 billion on Mar. 26, 2024, in New Jersey
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$1.05 billion on Jan 22, 2021, in Michigan
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$983 million on Nov. 14, 2025, in Georgia
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$810 million on Sept. 10, 2024, in Texas
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$656 million on March 30, 2012, in Illinois, Kansas, and Maryland
This story has been updated with new information.
Fernando Cervantes Jr. is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach him at fernando.cervantes@usatodayco.com and follow him on X @fern_cerv_.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mega Millions jackpot hits $430M for June 16 drawing