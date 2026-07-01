Mekel Bergschneider of FirstHealth named to Fayetteville’s 40 Under 40

By / July 1, 2026

July 1, 2026, 5:01 a.m. ET

Mekel Bergschneider, 33, of Fayetteville, is the administrative director of the Emergency Department at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital.

She was nominated for 40 Under 40 because “Mekel Bergschneider exemplifies the spirit of Fayetteville’s 40 Under 40 through her leadership, service and commitment to strengthening both health care and military communities,” nominator Susan Beaty writes. “Through her work improving emergency care systems, advocating for military families and supporting individuals with disabilities, she continues to make a meaningful impact on the lives of patients, caregivers and families across the region.” 

Here’s what else you should know about this member of Fayetteville’s 40 Under 40 Class of 2026.

Mekel Bergschneider

Who are your immediate family members?

My immediate family members are my husband, Ryan, and sons, Joseph and Isaiah.

What does your job entail?

As the administrative director of the Emergency Department, I oversee daily operations in a fast-paced, high-acuity environment while supporting both patient care and staff development. My role includes leading nursing teams, improving patient flow and throughput, coordinating care during critical situations, and ensuring safe, high-quality care for every patient who enters the department. I also focus heavily on staff engagement and retention through mentorship, leadership rounding, and process improvement initiatives. My job ultimately centers on serving patients, supporting my team, and continuously improving emergency care delivery.

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