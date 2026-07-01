Mekel Bergschneider of FirstHealth named to Fayetteville’s 40 Under 40

July 1, 2026, 5:01 a.m. ET

Mekel Bergschneider, 33, of Fayetteville, is the administrative director of the Emergency Department at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital.

She was nominated for 40 Under 40 because “Mekel Bergschneider exemplifies the spirit of Fayetteville’s 40 Under 40 through her leadership, service and commitment to strengthening both health care and military communities,” nominator Susan Beaty writes. “Through her work improving emergency care systems, advocating for military families and supporting individuals with disabilities, she continues to make a meaningful impact on the lives of patients, caregivers and families across the region.”

Here’s what else you should know about this member of Fayetteville’s 40 Under 40 Class of 2026.

Who are your immediate family members?

My immediate family members are my husband, Ryan, and sons, Joseph and Isaiah.

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What does your job entail?

As the administrative director of the Emergency Department, I oversee daily operations in a fast-paced, high-acuity environment while supporting both patient care and staff development. My role includes leading nursing teams, improving patient flow and throughput, coordinating care during critical situations, and ensuring safe, high-quality care for every patient who enters the department. I also focus heavily on staff engagement and retention through mentorship, leadership rounding, and process improvement initiatives. My job ultimately centers on serving patients, supporting my team, and continuously improving emergency care delivery.

What community and professional groups are you affiliated with?

I am actively involved in several professional and community organizations that support healthcare leadership, advocacy, and community service. Professionally, I am affiliated with the Emergency Nurses Association Dogwood Chapter, where I stay engaged in emergency nursing education, leadership, and professional development initiatives.

In the community, I am involved with the North Carolina Down Syndrome Alliance, supporting advocacy, awareness, and resources for individuals and families within the Down syndrome community. I have also been actively involved with Family Readiness Groups (FRGs) throughout my military leadership experience, helping support soldiers and their families through communication, mentorship, and community connection.

What is one thing you wish people knew or understood better about your profession?

I wish more people understood that emergency healthcare is far more than treating injuries and emergencies — it is caring for people during some of the most vulnerable and life-changing moments of their lives. Emergency nurses and healthcare teams are constantly balancing critical thinking, rapid decision-making, compassion, and teamwork in an environment that can change in seconds. Behind every trauma, cardiac arrest, behavioral health crisis, or waiting room full of patients are healthcare professionals working tirelessly to provide safe, compassionate care under immense pressure.

I also wish people understood the emotional impact that healthcare workers carry. Emergency medicine requires resilience, adaptability, and sacrifice, but healthcare workers are still human. Supporting and investing in frontline staff, creating safer workplaces, and fostering strong team cultures are essential not only for caregivers, but for the patients and communities we serve.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received and/or the worst advice you’ve ever followed?

The best advice I have ever received is to “show your cards.” As a leader, that means allowing your team to truly know who you are — not just your title or position, but the person behind it. People connect with authenticity, and some of the strongest teams are built when leaders are approachable, transparent, and willing to be human alongside their staff.

In healthcare, especially in emergency medicine, teams go through incredibly stressful and emotional situations together. I have learned that trust is not built by pretending to have all the answers or by creating distance between leadership and staff. It is built by being present, listening, working beside your team, admitting when things are difficult, and showing that you genuinely care about the people you lead.

“Showing your cards” has helped me create stronger relationships with my staff because they know I understand the realities of the work and that I am willing to stand beside them through both the hard days and the victories. Leadership is not about being above your team, it is about serving them, supporting them, and creating an environment where people feel valued, respected, and safe enough to be themselves. I believe that when leaders lead with authenticity, it gives others permission to do the same, and that is what creates resilient, connected teams.

What goal have you already achieved, and how did you make it happen?

One of the goals I am most proud of achieving was earning my Master of Science in Nursing while working full time in emergency medicine, serving as a military spouse, and raising two children — including one with special needs. There were many moments where balancing the demands of work, school, family life, and military life felt overwhelming, but it taught me resilience, discipline, and the importance of leaning on the people around you.

I was able to accomplish this goal because of an incredible support system. My husband constantly encouraged me and helped carry the weight during difficult seasons, and I was surrounded by amazing friends, peers, and leaders who believed in me and supported me along the way. I also learned the importance of giving myself grace, staying focused on the bigger picture, and taking things one step at a time.

That experience reinforced something I carry into leadership today: no one succeeds alone. Behind every accomplishment is a community of people who encourage, support, and help lift each other up. It also showed me that even during life’s busiest and most challenging moments, growth is possible when you have purpose, perseverance, and the right people beside you.

If you weren’t in your current profession, what would you be?

If I were not in my current profession, I would likely be working as a Lean Continuous Improvement Engineer or consultant. I am passionate about improving systems, solving operational challenges, and helping organizations work more efficiently.

What are five things (not people or pets) you can’t live without?

LEGO — It is both a creative outlet and a way for me to decompress and recharge outside of work. Dr Pepper Zero — My go-to fuel source for long days and busy schedules. My home gym — It helps me manage stress, stay healthy, and maintain balance mentally and physically. Sourdough — Baking has become a creative and relaxing hobby that brings a sense of accomplishment and comfort. Music — Whether I am driving, working out, building LEGO sets, or unwinding after a long shift, music helps me reset, stay motivated, and stay grounded.

What’s something you do outside of work to enrich yourself?

Outside of work, I enjoy activities that allow me to slow down, be creative, and spend meaningful time with my family. Building LEGO sets has become a favorite way for me to decompress and recharge, especially after the fast pace and intensity of emergency medicine. I also enjoy baking sourdough, which has taught me patience and helped me appreciate the value of slowing down and being present in the moment.

Fitness is another important outlet for me, and spending time in my home gym helps me manage stress while maintaining both physical and mental wellness. Most importantly, I value spending quality time with my family and creating experiences together. These hobbies and moments outside of work help keep me grounded, creative, and balanced so I can continue showing up fully for both my team and my patients.

What’s a song that always makes you happy or that motivates you?

Lemonade by Forrest Frank is a song that always puts me in a good mood and helps me stay positive. I love the energy and message behind it — making the best out of life no matter what challenges come your way. In both healthcare and life, there are difficult days, and the song is a reminder to keep perspective, stay grateful, and continue showing up with a positive attitude. It is upbeat, encouraging, and always helps me reset and refocus.