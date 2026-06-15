Melania Trump Unveils New Investment Accounts for Foster Children

The first lady, Melania Trump, announced on Thursday a new program to establish savings accounts for foster children, an effort meant to help an economically vulnerable population build equity.

The “Fostering the Future” accounts are the latest in a series of measures Mrs. Trump has championed over the last year to support an often overlooked group. They will carry a special designation in the upcoming launch of “Trump accounts,” which function in ways similar to individual retirement accounts, providing a one-time $1,000 deposit for accounts opened by parents of children born between 2025 and 2028.

The new accounts will be available to anyone under the age of 18 with a Social Security number.

Speaking at the Treasury Department on Thursday, Mrs. Trump cast the move as a path to financial independence.

“For the first time, children in foster care will have access to a dedicated savings and investment vehicle,” she said. “Fostering the Future accounts give foster children the same chance for asset ownership and long-term wealth building as every other American child.”