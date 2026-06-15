Red Sox’s Aroldis Chapman says Yankees GM owes him apology

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Aroldis Chapman and the Boston Red Sox are on opposite paths this season, making it easy to predict that the veteran Cuban reliever could end the summer wearing another uniform after the Aug. 3 trade deadline.

Among the teams that would greatly improve their postseason chances by acquiring Chapman are the New York Yankees, where he saved 146 games and was a three-time All-Star from 2016 to 2022.

If the Red Sox decide to trade Chapman, it’s unlikely they’ll send him within their own division, especially to the rival Yankees. But if it were to happen, Chapman knows what would have to happen for him to feel comfortable returning to New York.

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Chapman believes Yankees general manager Brian Cashman owes him an apology for how his time ended with the Yankees in 2022.

After a terrible season in which he had a 4.46 ERA, dealt with a left leg infection resulting from a tattoo and lost the closer job to Clay Holmes, Chapman was left off the playoff roster for missing a mandatory team practice at Yankee Stadium before the AL Division Series.

While the pitcher claims he received permission from the team to go to Miami, Cashman accused him of insubordination.

“What happened, happened,” Chapman said. “If something like this were to happen, I believe someone from this organization should apologize first.”

When asked whether Cashman was that “someone,” Chapman replied “yes.”

Boston closer Aroldis Chapman had 146 saves and was a three-time All-Star during his previous seven-year stint with the Yankees, but he’d like New York GM Brian Cashman to apologize to him for accusing him of insubordination at the end of that tenure. Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

After being swept at Tropicana Field this week, the Red Sox (27-39) have sunk further into last place in the American League East, 13½ games behind the Tampa Bay Rays (40-25). Boston is 5½ games out of the third wild-card spot.

But Chapman has been one of the best relievers in the game. The left-hander has allowed only one run and struck out 26 batters in 19⅔ innings this season, while converting all 13 of his save opportunities. In 87 games with the Red Sox, he has a 1.00 ERA, 45 saves and 111 strikeouts in 81 innings.

“Every day you see social media and also people in the press talking and commenting about it,” Chapman told ESPN Deportes about the rumors of being dealt at the trade deadline. “… I have no control. At the end of the day, I have no control over that, and I’m just focusing on being able to play, even though I’m not playing much right now. But I’m trying to focus on that, on trying to get the job done when it’s my turn.”

Chapman, 38, has 380 career saves, eight All-Star Game appearances and two championship rings. He is playing on a one-year, $13.3 million contract, which includes a $13 million option for 2027 if he pitches at least 40 innings in 2026 and passes a postseason physical.

“I’m in a position right now where I’m under contract and I don’t have any control over my contract,” Chapman said. “I don’t have any clauses or anything with any team, but [going to New York] would be something that, first of all, I would have to talk to the manager about. Sit down and talk and see what would happen.”