Melissa Joan Hart, Nicole Scherzinger and Dannielynn Birkhead lead the style pack at the Kentucky Derby

Southern glamour was in full swing as stars descended on Louisville for the annual Kentucky Derby celebrations, setting the tone for an event of high-octane style. From shimmering sequins to sculpted silhouettes and bold colour moments, the red carpet delivered plenty of fashion inspiration. Leading the pack was Melissa Joan Hart, who turned heads in an elegant off-the-shoulder gown, Nicole Scherzinger in classic polka dots and Dannielynn Birkhead with a fashion-forward panelled gown. Here, we take a closer look at the standout style moments from the event.

© Getty Images for Unbridled Eve Melissa Joan Hart Melissa exuded understated elegance in a figure-hugging, off-the-shoulder gown in a soft powder blue hue. The ruched detailing through the bodice created a flattering, sculpted silhouette, while a thigh-high slit added a subtle hint of drama. She paired the look with delicate strappy heels and a chic embellished clutch, keeping her accessories minimal to let the dress shine. Best known for her iconic roles in Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Clarissa Explains It All, Melissa continues to balance acting with producing and family life.

© Getty Images Dannielynn Birkhead Dannielynn opted for a more understated yet fashion-forward look in a black, sheer-panelled gown. The delicate straps and corset-style bodice added structure, while soft draping across the hips brought a romantic touch. Her short, two-tone hair gave the look a modern edge, paired with minimal jewellery and natural makeup. The daughter of the late Anna Nicole Smith, Dannielynn has grown up in the public eye and is increasingly making her own mark at high-profile events.

© Getty Images for Churchill Downs Nicole Scherzinger Nicole delivered classic Derby elegance with a modern twist in a chic black-and-white polka dot midi dress. The sleeveless silhouette featured a cinched waist with delicate bow detailing at the hips, creating a flattering, feminine shape, while the full skirt added a touch of vintage charm. She elevated the look with a dramatic wide-brimmed black hat adorned with sculptural embellishments, perfectly in keeping with Derby tradition. Strappy black heels and minimal jewellery completed the polished ensemble.

© Getty Images Chaka Khan Chaka dazzled in a body-skimming gown that transitioned from deep sapphire to shimmering gold. The long-sleeved design hugged her curves, while the gradient embellishment caught the light from every angle. Her voluminous, textured hair and bold makeup added to the overall impact, creating a look that was equal parts glamour and rockstar energy. Known as the “Queen of Funk,” Chaka’s influence on music continues to resonate across generations.

© Getty Images Madison LeCroy Madison shimmered in a golden, embellished column gown that sparkled under the lights. The intricate beadwork created a textured, almost molten effect, while the fitted silhouette highlighted her figure. She wore her long blonde hair in soft, voluminous waves, complementing the warm tones of the dress. Known for her role on Southern Charm, Madison has become a red carpet regular thanks to her polished, high-glam style.

© Getty Images Patti LaBelle Patti brought classic diva glamour in a striking turquoise satin ensemble that blended structure with fluidity. The off-the-shoulder neckline framed her décolletage beautifully, while the tailored trousers and dramatic overskirt added movement and modern edge. A crystal brooch cinched the waist, and she completed the look with statement jewellery and sparkling heels. A music legend with a career spanning decades, Patti remains one of the most powerful voices in soul and R&B.

© Getty Images for Unbridled Eve Danica McKellar Danica embraced classic femininity in a one-shoulder gown adorned with a vibrant floral pattern in shades of coral and pink. The structured bodice flowed into tiered ruffles, creating movement and a playful silhouette. She accessorised with metallic heels and simple jewellery, letting the bold print take centre stage. Best known for The Wonder Years, Danica has since built a successful career as both an actress and bestselling author.