Mercedes’ George Russell wins thrilling China Sprint from Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton

AS IT HAPPENED

As the lights went out to signal the start of the Sprint, Russell initially held his lead from pole through the opening corners. However, Hamilton was on the charge from his P4 starting slot, having demoted Antonelli off the line and passing Norris into Turn 1.

The seven-time World Champion then took the lead with a dive to the inside at Turn 9 before Russell fought back along the back straight into the Turn 14 hairpin.

Hamilton was back ahead around the outside of Turn 1 at the start of Lap 2 and the pair continued to trade places over the opening laps, allowing Leclerc from P6 to move within range, as Norris headed Piastri further back.

Behind, Antonelli made contact with Hadjar at Turn 4, the young Mercedes driver once again suffering a poor start from the front row of the grid, and he was subsequently slapped with a 10-second penalty for the collision.

By Lap 5, Russell had gapped the two Ferrari drivers after a decisive move at Turn 14, with Leclerc starting to challenge his team mate before moving ahead up the inside of Turn 1 at the beginning of Lap 8.

The pair went wheel-to-wheel through the opening corners a lap later, but Leclerc remained ahead which proved crucial later in proceedings, as a late a Safety Car meant Ferrari was forced to double stack in the pits.