Mercedes’ George Russell wins thrilling China Sprint from Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton

George Russell claimed Sprint victory at the Chinese Grand Prix, finishing ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, following an early frenetic battle for the lead and surviving a late Safety Car.
The Mercedes driver started from pole for the 19-lap Sprint on Saturday, and unlike a week ago in Australia, Russell held the lead through the opening corners before conceding the position to a surging Hamilton at Turn 9 – the Ferrari man had started fourth on the grid.
The pair engaged in a tussle for the lead, swapping positions across the early laps until Russell made the decisive move into the Turn 14 hairpin on Lap 5, pulling a gap to both Hamilton and Leclerc.
Leclerc eventually got the better of his team mate, finishing just 0.6 seconds behind Russell, the leading drivers having made a late pit stop following a Safety Car that was called when Nico Hulkenberg’s stricken Audi needed to be retrieved.
Hamilton recovered to third having dropped behind Lando Norris, the seven-time World Champion forced to stack behind Leclerc after the late flurry in the pits.
Norris claimed fourth from the second Mercedes of Kimi Antonelli, the young Italian having suffered a poor start from the front row and forced to serve a 10-second penalty in the pits after a collision with Isack Hadjar on the opening lap.
The second McLaren of Oscar Piastri finished sixth after being overtaken late on by Antonelli, with Racing Bulls’ Liam Lawson and Haas’ Ollie Bearman claiming the final points on offer after not pitting under the late caution.
Max Verstappen (Red Bull) and Esteban Ocon (Haas) completed the top 10, and were followed by Pierre Gasly (Alpine), Carlos Sainz (Williams), Audi’s Gabriel Bortoleto and the second Alpine of Franco Colapinto.
Hadjar came home P15 from Alex Albon (Williams), the Aston Martins of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, with Sergio Perez the final classified runner for Cadillac.
Hulkenberg, the second Cadillac of Valtteri Bottas and Racing Bulls’ Arvid Lindblad failed to finish, the latter having suffered an opening lap spin while Bottas suffered a loss of power.
AS IT HAPPENED
As the lights went out to signal the start of the Sprint, Russell initially held his lead from pole through the opening corners. However, Hamilton was on the charge from his P4 starting slot, having demoted Antonelli off the line and passing Norris into Turn 1.
The seven-time World Champion then took the lead with a dive to the inside at Turn 9 before Russell fought back along the back straight into the Turn 14 hairpin.
Hamilton was back ahead around the outside of Turn 1 at the start of Lap 2 and the pair continued to trade places over the opening laps, allowing Leclerc from P6 to move within range, as Norris headed Piastri further back.
Behind, Antonelli made contact with Hadjar at Turn 4, the young Mercedes driver once again suffering a poor start from the front row of the grid, and he was subsequently slapped with a 10-second penalty for the collision.
By Lap 5, Russell had gapped the two Ferrari drivers after a decisive move at Turn 14, with Leclerc starting to challenge his team mate before moving ahead up the inside of Turn 1 at the beginning of Lap 8.
The pair went wheel-to-wheel through the opening corners a lap later, but Leclerc remained ahead which proved crucial later in proceedings, as a late a Safety Car meant Ferrari was forced to double stack in the pits.
Behind the leading trio, Antonelli had steadily recovered from the midfield, overtaking the McLarens of Piastri and Norris, and soon challenging the Ferraris.
The young Italian then moved ahead of Hamilton at Turn 14 on Lap 11 and repeated the move on Leclerc two laps later, just as the Safety Car was called after Hulkenberg had brought his Audi to a stop at Turn 1.
The caution prompted all the leading runners to switch from the Pirelli medium tyre to the soft rubber, Russell rejoining back in the lead from Leclerc, as Norris jumped Hamilton.
Antonelli served his 10-second penalty and rejoined just in front of Piastri, who had to stack behind Norris, but the pair found themselves behind Lawson and Bearman, the latter pair having decided to stay out on their hard and medium tyres respectively.
Racing resumed with just three laps remaining as a moment of wheelspin exiting Turn 14 from Leclerc gave Russell a decisive margin, which he held until the chequered flag.
Hamilton recovered to P3 after overtaking Norris around the outside at Turn 1, while Antonelli recovered to P5 having initially lost a position at the restart to Piastri. The Australian was told to concede the position with the Australian initially passing the Mercedes youngster before the start/finish line after the Safety Car restart, eventually finishing P6 as Lawson and Bearman held on for the final points.
Verstappen finished just outside of the points, after the Red Bull driver suffered a poor start that dropped him down the field from P8 on the grid, as Ocon completed the top 10.
Gasly slipped outside the points after starting seventh, finishing ahead of Sainz, Bortoleto and Colapinto, with Hadjar P15 after suffering minor damage in his collision with Antonelli.
Albon headed the two Aston Martins of Alonso and Stroll, with Perez in P19 having suffered a five-second penalty for a Safety Car infringement. Hulkenberg, Bottas and Lindblad failed to finish.
Key quote
“It’s really windy at the moment,” said Russell. “It’s not easy because this first corner is so long and it only takes one lap of pushing too much and you can destroy your front left tyre, so it was just sort of managing, and especially when we were battling. Lewis did an amazing job in the early laps – he caught me off guard – but [that’s] 20 years’ experience, so I’ve still got a little bit to learn there!”
What’s next
Following the Sprint, the drivers will return to the track for Qualifying for the Chinese Grand Prix at 1500 local time. Head to the RACE HUB to find out how you can follow the action.