Michael Chandler vows to ‘snatch the soul’ of Mauricio Ruffy at UFC Freeom 250 – ‘This one is for me’

“Iron” Mike is ready to go.

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight title challenger Michael Chandler returns to action against Brazilian knockout artist Mauricio Ruffy at UFC Freedom 250 this weekend (Sun., June 14, 2026) on the White House’s South Lawn in Washington, D.C., to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary.

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Chandler finds himself as the biggest betting underdog on the historic card against one of the hottest prospects in the sport, but all of that “noise” does not matter to the former Bellator champion.

Especially because Chandler believes he and Ruffy are cut from completely different cloths.

“I see him as a guy who probably grew up watching mixed martial arts on TV and watching highlights on YouTube, and he wanted to be a certain type of fighter,” Chandler said during UFC Freedom 250 media day. “I’m a walk-on at the University of Missouri. I’m a wrestler. I’m a nonstop, in-your-face grinder type of guy. I’ve earned every single thing and fought for every single thing I’ve accomplished in the sport. That’s not to take anything away from him; we just have two different styles.”

“I’m a hammer that is looking for a nail, and he looks like he’s playing a video game out there,” Chandler added. “So when the waters get deep, the going gets tough, and the oxygen gets sucked out of the Octagon — when the big shot lands and I just shake it off and look you straight in the eyes, and I’m coming to snatch your soul, where is he going to be? I think we’ve seen that in the past.”

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Chandler has always been great at talking and promoting a fight, but he also knows he badly needs a win.

The 40-year-old Lightweight has lost three straight fights and is currently 2-5 inside the Octagon. Granted, those losses have come against the absolute elite of the division, but at some point, moral victories and “Fight of the Night” wars stop being enough.

This fight is not just about entertaining the fans.

This one is for Chandler — especially because he does not want to be one of the Americans to lose at the White House.

“I’m always thinking about [the win], but I think God created me a little bit different than a lot of people,” Chandler said. “There is the guy sitting right here thinking about the tactics and game plan of the fight, and then there is the guy that has the warrior spirit — and a lot of times that has worked out really well for me. … I plan on getting my hand raised. This one is for me. It is not about proving myself, not about making people cheer or putting smiles on the UFC brass’ faces. This is about me getting my hand raised on America’s 250th birthday.”

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Chandler has an uphill battle against one of the division’s toughest and most exciting prospects, but he does hold a massive advantage in the wrestling department.

The big question is whether he will actually use it.

For more UFC White House fight card news and coverage click HERE.