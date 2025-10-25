Michael Vick firing coaches during ugly start to coaching career

Michael Vick is making coaching changes with the same blistering speed he displayed during his electric NFL career.

The first-time Norfolk State head coach dismissed multiple members of his defensive coaching staff amid a 1-6 start in which the Spartans are allowing 35.6 points per game.

Vick did not reveal which coaches have been fired while confirming the news Tuesday.

Norfolk State coach Michael Vick. Peter Casey-Imagn Images

“That’s my job as a leader,” Vick said, per the Virginian-Pilot. “Not to say that it hasn’t been a success in some areas, it’s just what I expect is far more than what we’ve been getting so far.

“I’m not gonna sugarcoat it. I expect certain standards, and as long as I’m the head coach, I’m gonna make the right decision, do what’s best for the team.”

Norfolk State hired the former Falcons and Eagles star as its head coach in December despite his lack of coaching experience at any level.

The school’s athletics director harped on Vick being from the area. The former No. 1 pick grew up in Newport News and starred for Virginia Tech before his successful yet controversial NFL run; Vick served nearly two years in jail from 2007-09 for his role in a dogfighting ring.

Vick shaking hands with Greg Schiano after a loss to Rutgers in September. IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Vick won in his second game as a coach on Sept. 6 when Norfolk State beat Virginia State in overtime, 34-31, but it’s been rough sailing since.

The Spartans have lost five straight and allowed at least 31 points in four of the games.

X user @OffScript_Vidz reported last week that Vick had let go of defensive coordinator Terence Garvin and two others, with defensive backs coach Jameel Smith listed as one of the two by the Virginian-Pilot.

The Norfolk State football staff page still lists Garvin and Smith at their respective positions.

“Being a first-year coach, having to make the decision that I made, it wasn’t easy,” Vick said, per the outlet. “But it’s been a hell of an experience, and I’m enjoying every minute of growing every day.”

Michael Vick and a referee during a loss to Rutgers. Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Vick indicated that his players are not fazed by the upheaval, and Norfolk State will look to get back in the win column Saturday when it hosts South Carolina State.

“My players are going to follow me in everything I do,” Vick said, according to the Virginian-Pilot. “Our energy was high yesterday. We’re excited about moving forward.”