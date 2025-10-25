Josh Elander hired as Tennessee baseball coach

Josh Elander is the next Tennessee baseball coach, ending a quick coaching search to find the new leader of the dominant program by hiring the popular in-house candidate.

“From the outset of this national search, Josh emerged as the undeniable top choice,” athletics director Danny White said in a school release. “His relentless commitment has helped transform Tennessee baseball into a powerhouse, and we are proud to have him as our next head coach on Rocky Top. His influence inspires excellence in every aspect of our program and we look forward to continuing our quest for championships on the diamond under Josh’s guidance!”

Tennessee announced Oct. 25 that Elander was the choice of the coaching search that started Oct. 22 with Tony Vitello’s exit to manage the San Francisco Giants. White said he asked Elander to be a candidate for the job. Elander interviewed on Oct. 24 and was named the coach the following day.

Elander has been the hitting coach at Tennessee since the 2018 season. Tennessee has hit at least 100 homers in four straight seasons. It hit 184 when it won the College World Series, the second-most in a season in NCAA history behind 1997 LSU which hit 188.

Vitello hired Elander at the start of his tenure. Elander and Vitello were on staff together atArkansas, where Elander was the volunteer assistant coach with Vitello as the hitting coach. Elander was promoted to Tennessee’s associate head coach in 2022. He works with Tennessee’s catchers and also is the recruiting coordinator.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity here on Rocky Top,” Elander said in a school release. “I’m really happy for our players to continue building on what we’ve already built here. The hunt continues, and we’re still excited. Love this place and these people. So thankful for the best that’s yet to come.”

The Round Rock, Texas, native played at TCU from 2010-12. He hit .333 with 39 doubles, seven triples, 18 home runs and 114 RBIs in three seasons. He was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the sixth round of the 2012 MLB Draft and played four years in the minor leagues with the Braves and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Elander spent the 2016 season as a student assistant at TCU following his playing career.

