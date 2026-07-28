Mindy Kaling Swears by This Drugstore Face Cleanser to Control Oily Skin — And It’s Only $17

We love when a celebrity reveals the beauty products they use regularly — and we especially love it when their go-tos are affordable options that actually work. Mindy Kaling, for instance, swears by a tried-and-true facial cleanser that costs under $20. Although the bottle indicates it’s for normal to dry skin, Kaling gives it the thumbs up for oily skin, too.

Speaking with Today, Kaling revealed that, when she’s ready to wash her face, she reaches for the Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser. She highlighted the fact that the wash “is not expensive” and that “you can get it in any supermarket.” The celeb-loved find is also available at CVS.

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Get the Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser for $17 at CVS!

This water-based cleanser is formulated with just 10 ingredients. Still, it packs in niacinamide (vitamin B3), panthenol (vitamin B5) and glycerin to provide hydration, improve sensitive skin’s resilience and reinforce the natural moisture barrier. It removes dirt and makeup, which explains why skin feels so good afterward.

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You can use this facial cleanser with or without water. For the dry approach, Cetaphil recommends applying the product to the skin and rubbing gently before removing what’s left with a soft cloth (a thin film left behind is OK). To use with water, just rinse after you’re done applying it to the skin and rubbing it in.

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Everyday users agree that this facial cleanser is gentle enough for daily use, but it still properly rids pores of makeup and leaves skin feeling clean.

“I have been using the same skin cleanser for years. I always get compliments on how smooth my skin looks. I love that it has no smell to it, and it doesn’t irritate my skin, so I can use it every day,” a five-star reviewer wrote.

“I love this cleanser. It is super gentle and cleans without stripping the surface of your skin,” another happy shopper shared. “It also does a very good job at removing makeup when I am too lazy to grab a makeup wipe.”

Some of the best products are super accessible and hiding on drugstore shelves, and even Kaling appreciates the magic of a quality, affordable find.

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SEE IT!

Get the Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser for $17 at CVS!

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