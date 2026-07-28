New York Yankees @ Chicago White Sox: Max Fried vs. Noah Schultz

The Yankees got walloped last night, but overall their road trip is off to a strong start having taken two out of three from the Phillies. Now they’ll have the rare chance to get comfortable in a city other than New York, as they’ll be in the Windy City for the next week starting with a four-game set against the Chicago White Sox. The surprise division leaders in the AL Central have managed to jump ahead a few games of the pack thanks to a decent post-break start as well as the Guardians sliding down, and they’ll look to get revenge for a series victory that New York took in the Bronx back in June.

Max Fried is set to make his second start since returning from the IL, and his previous outing was about as good as you could ask for. Limited to 60 pitches, Fried was hyper efficient going five innings and striking out seven with just one hit and one walk allowed, and though the organization has not said there’s an official pitch limit in place for tonight you’d have to imagine he’ll be lifted somewhere in the 80-85 pitch range this time out as he builds back up from his bone bruise. Overall Fried’s been solid this year, pitching to a 2.97 ERA in 66.2 innings with 57 strikeouts to his name.

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Noah Schultz will go for Chicago, and the 22-year-old rookie has been welcomed to the league rather roughly. He’s the owner of a 6.04 ERA in 12 starts, and he got rocked in his most recent start for five runs and 11 hits in 3.2 innings. Schultz hasn’t made it past the fifth inning in any of his July starts, and has given up three or more runs in seven of his last eight, so the onus is on the Yankee offense to wake up and make it a comfortable game for Fried. Schultz carries a wide pitch repertoire, consisting of a mid-90s four-seam, a cutter, a sinker, and a slider that he utilizes around 20 percent of the time each. He’s also got a changeup that he mixes in around 10 percent and a curveball that’s for show occasionally.

The Yankee lineup gets shaken up despite facing another lefty, with Max Schuemann leading off with Ben Rice and Paul Goldschmidt swapping order as they bat second and third respectively. Jasson Domínguez shifts over to right field as Spencer Jones enters the starting lineup and will play in center batting eighth, and Jazz Chisholm Jr. returns to second base batting sixth while José Caballero will move across the diamond and play third base.

Chicago’s answer to Fried starts with former Yankee Randal Grichuk leading off, the outfielder hitting for a 132 wRC+ in 53 games after getting DFA’d earlier in the year by New York. Home Run Derby participant Munetaka Murakami will bat behind him and Miguel Vargas rounds out the top of the order, both hitters having clubbed 22 home runs thus far. Montgomeries Colson and Braden cover the middle of their lineup, the former having hit 24 home runs while the other is a bench bat, and former Yankee Everson Pereira has been activated off the IL and will hit seventh manning center field.

How to watch

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Location: Rate Field, Chicago IL

First pitch: 7:40 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES Network, Chicago Sports Network

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280 (NYY) | ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM, 107.9 La Ley (CWS)

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