MLS Launches Largest Coordinated Campaign in League History Ahead of Season Return

MLS clubs to launch “First Match On US” and special offers to welcome new fans

New campaign spot features an Amazon Music Original cover of A Tribe Called Quest’s “Can I Kick It?” produced by DJ Premier and performed by Samara Cyn, available to stream now exclusively on Amazon Music

The campaign featuring Lionel Messi, Son Heung-Min, David Beckham, Matthew McConaughey, Magic Johnson and Kevin Durant, “Thanks World, We’ll Take It From Here” Invites Fans to Make MLS Their Next Stop

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NEW YORK, N.Y., July 13, 2026 – As the FIFA World Cup captivates fans worldwide, Major League Soccer (MLS) today launched the largest coordinated marketing campaign in league history, “Thanks World, We’ll Take It From Here,” a league-wide initiative that invites the unprecedented momentum and fandom generated by the tournament as the MLS regular season resumes July 16-17.

The initiative connects the excitement generated by the world’s biggest soccer tournament with the weekly competition, local rivalries, and live matchday experiences that define MLS. The campaign reflects the confidence and ambition of MLS today – on the field, in culture, and in communities nationwide. Through an integrated mix of national and localized club storytelling, music, and cultural collaborations, the campaign invites fans to continue their soccer journey with MLS.

Spanning national broadcast, streaming, digital, social, out-of-home advertising, and media partnerships, these efforts make it the most expansive marketing effort in MLS history. Complementing the national creative, 15 MLS clubs developed localized campaigns tailored to their communities. Through coordinated activations, Soccer Celebrations, fan viewing events across all 30 clubs, local media partnerships, and club-led initiatives, MLS is extending the excitement and impact of the FIFA World Cup beyond host cities and into communities across North America.

When the MLS season resumes, all 30 clubs will launch promotional initiatives and special offers designed to welcome new fans, including “First Match On Us” from 22 clubs providing complimentary tickets to first-time attendees. These efforts will help ensure affordable and accessible opportunities for fans to experience MLS matches.

“At a defining moment for soccer in North America, MLS is turning global excitement into lasting engagement and connection,” said Camilo Durana, Executive Vice President & Chief Business Officer, MLS. “As the World Cup inspires new fans, our clubs and communities are ready to welcome them as the season resumes and the next chapter of their soccer journey begins with MLS.”