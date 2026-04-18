MLS Player Status Report: Matchday 8 (Friday, April 17 – Sunday, April 19)

The MLS Disciplinary Summary for Matchday 8 is available HERE.

Saturday, April 18

Miguel Almirón – Knee (Out)

Steven Alzate – Adductor (Out)

Sergio Santos – Calf (Out)

Dani Pereira – Hamstring (Out)

Brandon Vazquez – Knee (Out)

Owen Wolff – Sports Hernia (Out)

Jonathan Bamba – Not Due to Injury (Out)

André Franco – Lower Body (Out)

Chris Mueller – Lower Body (Out)

Leonardo Barroso – Lower Body (Questionable)

Hugo Cuypers – Head (Questionable)

Sam Rogers – Lower Body (Questionable)

Kévin Denkey – Suspended (Out)

Kristian Fletcher – Knee (Out)

Matt Miazga – Leg (Out)

Obinna Nwobodo – Leg (Out)

Reggie Cannon – Ankle (Out)

Ted Ku-DiPietro – Shoulder (Out)

Miguel Navarro – Hamstring (Out)

Connor Ronan – Leg (Out)

Wessam Abou Ali – Knee (Out)

Mohamed Farsi – Sports Hernia (Out)

Taha Habroune – Illness (Questionable)

Hakim Karamoko – Illness (Out)

Sean Nealis – Shoulder (Out)

Gabe Segal – Lower Leg (Out)

Tai Baribo – Thigh (Questionable)

Louis Munteanu – Thigh (Questionable)

Anderson Julio – Lower Leg (Out)

Bernard Kamungo – Lower Leg (Out)

Ramiro – Lower Leg (Out)

Lucas Halter – Lower Body (Out)

Artur – Lower Body (Questionable)

Jack McGlynn – Lower Body (Questionable)

Matheus Nascimento – Thigh (Out)

Erik Thommy – Thigh (Out)

Jakob Glesnes – Calf (Questionable)

David Ayala – Adductor (Out)

Sergio Reguilon – Hamstring (Out)

Tadeo Allende – Hamstring (Questionable)

Michael Boxall – Lower Body (Out)

Peter Stroud – Lower Body (Out)

Wiki Carmona – Lower Body (Out)

Bode Hidalgo – Lower Body (Out)

Sunusi Ibrahim – Back (Out)

Josh-Duc Nteziryayo – Lower Body (Out)

Hennadii Synchuk – Lower Body (Out)

Chris Applewhite – Lower Body (Out)

Sam Surridge – Lower Body (Questionable)

Leo Campana – Lower Body (Out)

Matt Polster – Lower Body (Out)

Jackson Yueill – Lower Body (Questionable)

Drew Baiera – Leg (Out)

Alonso Martínez – Leg (Out)

Max Murray – Leg (Out)

Andres Perea – Leg (Out)

Wilder Cartagena – Thigh (Out)

Joran Gerbet – Knee (Out)

Duncan McGuire – Lower Leg (Out)

David Brekalo – Lower Leg (Questionable)

Griffin Dorsey – Thigh (Questionable)

Iago – Concussion Protocols (Questionable)

Agustin Anello – Hamstring (Out)

Sal Olivas – Ankle (Out)

Quinn Sullivan – Knee (Out)

Portland Timbers

Omir Fernandez – Foot (Out)

Zac McGraw – Back (Out)

Juan Mosquera – Knee (Out)

Jesus Barea – Knee (Out)

Emeka Eneli – Knee (Out)

Ari Piol – Achilles (Out)

Juan Jose Arias – Groin (Questionable)

Zach Booth – Knee (Questionable)

Aiden Hezarkhani – Groin (Questionable)

Justen Glad – Knee (Questionable)

Tyler Wolff – Shoulder (Questionable)

DeAndre Yedlin – Hamstring (Questionable)

Justin Che – Hamstring (Out)

A.J. Marcucci – Knee (Out)

Cameron Harper – Hamstring (Questionable)

Alejandro Alvarado Jr. – Lower Body (Out)

Luca Bombino – Lower Body (Out)

Wilson Eisner – Lower Body (Out)

William Kumado – Lower Body (Out)

Christopher McVey – Suspended (Out)

Ian Pilcher – Lower Body (Out)

Andres Reyes – Lower Body (Out)

Kieran Sargeant – Lower Body (Out)

Pablo Sisniega – Lower Back (Out)

Pedro de la Vega – Knee (Out)

Yeimar Gómez Andrade – Hamstring (Out)

Kim Kee-hee – Calf (Out)

Nikola Petković – Knee (Out)

Ryan Sailor – Knee (Out)

Jaziel Orozco – Concussion Protocol (Out)

Celio Pompeu – Knee (Out)