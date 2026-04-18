MLS Player Status Report: Matchday 8 (Friday, April 17 – Sunday, April 19)

By / April 18, 2026

The MLS Disciplinary Summary for Matchday 8 is available HERE.

Saturday, April 18

Miguel Almirón – Knee (Out)
Steven Alzate – Adductor (Out)
Sergio Santos – Calf (Out)

Dani Pereira – Hamstring (Out)
Brandon Vazquez – Knee (Out)
Owen Wolff – Sports Hernia (Out)

Jonathan Bamba – Not Due to Injury (Out)
André Franco – Lower Body (Out)
Chris Mueller – Lower Body (Out)
Leonardo Barroso – Lower Body (Questionable)
Hugo Cuypers – Head (Questionable)
Sam Rogers – Lower Body (Questionable)

Kévin Denkey – Suspended (Out)
Kristian Fletcher – Knee (Out)
Matt Miazga – Leg (Out)
Obinna Nwobodo – Leg (Out)

Reggie Cannon – Ankle (Out)
Ted Ku-DiPietro – Shoulder (Out)
Miguel Navarro – Hamstring (Out)
Connor Ronan – Leg (Out)

Wessam Abou Ali – Knee (Out)
Mohamed Farsi – Sports Hernia (Out)
Taha Habroune – Illness (Questionable)

Hakim Karamoko – Illness (Out)
Sean Nealis – Shoulder (Out)
Gabe Segal – Lower Leg (Out)
Tai Baribo – Thigh (Questionable)
Louis Munteanu – Thigh (Questionable)

Anderson Julio – Lower Leg (Out)
Bernard Kamungo – Lower Leg (Out)
Ramiro – Lower Leg (Out)

Lucas Halter – Lower Body (Out)
Artur – Lower Body (Questionable)
Jack McGlynn – Lower Body (Questionable)

Matheus Nascimento – Thigh (Out)
Erik Thommy – Thigh (Out)
Jakob Glesnes – Calf (Questionable)

David Ayala – Adductor (Out)
Sergio Reguilon – Hamstring (Out)
Tadeo Allende – Hamstring (Questionable)

Michael Boxall – Lower Body (Out)
Peter Stroud – Lower Body (Out)

Wiki Carmona – Lower Body (Out)
Bode Hidalgo – Lower Body (Out)
Sunusi Ibrahim – Back (Out)
Josh-Duc Nteziryayo – Lower Body (Out)
Hennadii Synchuk – Lower Body (Out)

Chris Applewhite – Lower Body (Out)
Sam Surridge – Lower Body (Questionable)

Leo Campana – Lower Body (Out)
Matt Polster – Lower Body (Out)
Jackson Yueill – Lower Body (Questionable)

Drew Baiera – Leg (Out)
Alonso Martínez – Leg (Out)
Max Murray – Leg (Out)
Andres Perea – Leg (Out)

Wilder Cartagena – Thigh (Out)
Joran Gerbet – Knee (Out)
Duncan McGuire – Lower Leg (Out)
David Brekalo – Lower Leg (Questionable)
Griffin Dorsey – Thigh (Questionable)
Iago – Concussion Protocols (Questionable)

Agustin Anello – Hamstring (Out)
Sal Olivas – Ankle (Out) 
Quinn Sullivan – Knee (Out)

Portland Timbers
Omir Fernandez – Foot (Out)
Zac McGraw – Back (Out)
Juan Mosquera – Knee (Out)

Jesus Barea – Knee (Out)
Emeka Eneli – Knee (Out)
Ari Piol – Achilles (Out)
Juan Jose Arias – Groin (Questionable)
Zach Booth – Knee (Questionable)
Aiden Hezarkhani – Groin (Questionable)
Justen Glad – Knee (Questionable)
Tyler Wolff – Shoulder (Questionable)
DeAndre Yedlin – Hamstring (Questionable)

Justin Che – Hamstring (Out) 
A.J. Marcucci – Knee (Out) 
Cameron Harper – Hamstring (Questionable)

Alejandro Alvarado Jr. – Lower Body (Out) 
Luca Bombino – Lower Body (Out)
Wilson Eisner – Lower Body (Out) 
William Kumado – Lower Body (Out) 
Christopher McVey – Suspended (Out)
Ian Pilcher – Lower Body (Out) 
Andres Reyes – Lower Body (Out) 
Kieran Sargeant – Lower Body (Out)
Pablo Sisniega – Lower Back (Out)

Pedro de la Vega – Knee (Out)
Yeimar Gómez Andrade – Hamstring (Out)
Kim Kee-hee – Calf (Out)
Nikola Petković – Knee (Out)
Ryan Sailor – Knee (Out)

Jaziel Orozco – Concussion Protocol (Out)
Celio Pompeu – Knee (Out)

Theo Corbeanu – Knee (Out)
Nicksoen Gomis – Achilles (Out)
Djordje Mihailovic – Pelvis (Out)
Matheus Pereira- Groin (Out) 
Henry Wingo – Thigh (Out)
Walker Zimmerman – Calf (Out)
Benjamin Kuscevic – Groin (Questionable)

Friday, April 17

Zorhan Bassong – Hamstring (Out)
Stefan Cleveland – Ankle (Out)
Wyatt Meyer – Ankle (Out)
Ryan Schewe – Hand (Out)
Manu Garcia – Knee (Questionable)

Sam Adekugbe – Achilles (Out)
Ryan Gauld – Knee (Out)
Belal Halbouni – Knee (Out)
Ralph Priso – Hamstring (Out)
Sebastian Schonlau – Hamstring (Out)
Ranko Veselinović – Knee (Out)

Player Status Reports for the match on Sunday, April 19 will be available at approximately 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 18.

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