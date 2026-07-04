Mohamed Hany removed from Egypt vs. Australia before own goal

Updated July 3, 2026, 3:36 p.m. ET
Editor’s note: Follow Australia vs. Egypt in the World Cup live here.
Egypt’s Mohamed Hany needed immediate medical attention during a match against Australia on Friday, July 3, in the World Cup round of 32.
The Egyptian player went down in the 48th minute in what appeared to be a serious situation as he lay on the ground not moving for a few seconds. He did get up on his own and went to the sideline for medical evaluation before re-entering the match.
Hany’s condition kept him on the sideline for about a minute, after which he returned and had the misfortune of scoring an own-goal for Australia on a header. It was Hany’s second own-goal of the tournament.
USA TODAY at the 2026 World Cup
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All games are being broadcast in the United States on Fox and FS1. Matches will also be broadcast in Spanish throughout the entirety of the World Cup on Telemundo and streaming on Peacock .
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World Cup TV Schedule for July 3
All times Eastern and accurate as of Friday, July 3, 2026, at 1:10 a.m.
- 2:00 PM – Australia vs Egypt (Round of 32) on Fox from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
- 6:00 PM – Argentina vs Cape Verde (Round of 32) on Fox from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida
- 9:30 PM – Colombia vs Ghana (Round of 32) on Fox from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
World Cup knockout round format
The World Cup becomes a single-elimination tournament once the knockout stage begins. The 32 remaining teams have been placed into a bracket, and the field will halve itself during each ensuing round of the tournament until a winner is crowned.
>The lone exception is that the two semifinal losers will play in a third-place game ahead of the World Cup final.
Full World Cup knockout stage bracket, matchups, schedule
Round of 32 bracket
- June 28: Canada def South Africa – SoFi Stadium, Inglewood
- June 29: Paraguay def Germany – Gillette Stadium, Foxborough
- June 29: Morocco def Netherlands – Estadio Monterrey, Monterrey, Mexico
- June 29: Brazil def Japan – NRG Stadium, Houston
- June 30: Norway def Ivory Coast – AT&T Stadium, Arlington
- June 30: Mexico def Ecuador – Estadio Azteca, Mexico City
- June 30: France def Sweden – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
- July 1: United States def Bosnia and Herzegovina – Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara
- July 1: Belgium def Senegal – Lumen Field, Seattle
- July 1: England def DR Congo – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
- July 2: Spain def Austria – SoFi Stadium, Inglewood
- July 2: Portugal def Croatia – BMO Field, Toronto, Canada
- July 2: Switzerland def Algeria – Vancouver Stadium, Vancouver, Canada
- July 3: Argentina vs. Cape Verde – Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
- July 3: Australia vs. Egypt – AT&T Stadium, Arlington
- July 3: Colombia vs. Ghana – Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City
Round of 16
- July 4: Paraguay vs. France – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia – shop tickets
- July 4: Canada vs. Morocco – Houston – shop tickets
- July 5: Brazil vs. Norway – East Rutherford – shop tickets
- July 5: Mexico vs. England – Mexico City – shop tickets
- July 6: Portugal vs. Spain – Arlington – shop tickets
- July 6: USA vs. Belgium – Seattle – shop tickets
- July 7: Argentina/Cape Verde vs. Australia/Egypt – Atlanta – shop tickets
- July 7: Switzerland vs. Colombia/Ghana. – Vancouver – shop tickets
Quarterfinals
- July 9: PAR/FRA vs. CAN/MRC – Foxborough
- July 10: POR/ESP vs. USA/BEL – Inglewood
- July 11: BRA/NOR vs. MEX/ENG – Miami
- July 11: ARG/CV/AUS/EGY vs. SWI/COL/GHA – Kansas City
Semifinals
- July 14: Foxborough/Inglewood winners – Arlington
- July 15: Miami/Kansas City winners – Atlanta
Final
- July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey