Mohamed Hany removed from Egypt vs. Australia before own goal

Updated July 3, 2026, 3:36 p.m. ET

Editor’s note: Follow Australia vs. Egypt in the World Cup live here.

Egypt’s Mohamed Hany needed immediate medical attention during a match against Australia on Friday, July 3, in the World Cup round of 32.

The Egyptian player went down in the 48th minute in what appeared to be a serious situation as he lay on the ground not moving for a few seconds. He did get up on his own and went to the sideline for medical evaluation before re-entering the match.

Hany’s condition kept him on the sideline for about a minute, after which he returned and had the misfortune of scoring an own-goal for Australia on a header. It was Hany’s second own-goal of the tournament.

USA TODAY at the 2026 World Cup

The 2026 World Cup is the largest ever, and USA TODAY is going all in with reporters on the ground in all 16 host cities across three countries to cover 48 teams vying for the trophy. Get our World Cup: Extra Time newsletter in your inbox every morning and join our WhatsApp channel to get the latest updates right in your texts.

All games are being broadcast in the United States on Fox and FS1. Matches will also be broadcast in Spanish throughout the entirety of the World Cup on Telemundo and streaming on Peacock .

Meet Team USA 2026: Get to know the athletes behind the games

World Cup TV Schedule for July 3

All times Eastern and accurate as of Friday, July 3, 2026, at 1:10 a.m.

2:00 PM – Australia vs Egypt (Round of 32) on Fox from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

6:00 PM – Argentina vs Cape Verde (Round of 32) on Fox from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

9:30 PM – Colombia vs Ghana (Round of 32) on Fox from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

World Cup knockout round format

The World Cup becomes a single-elimination tournament once the knockout stage begins. The 32 remaining teams have been placed into a bracket, and the field will halve itself during each ensuing round of the tournament until a winner is crowned.

>The lone exception is that the two semifinal losers will play in a third-place game ahead of the World Cup final.

Full World Cup knockout stage bracket, matchups, schedule

Round of 32 bracket

June 28: Canada def South Africa – SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

June 29: Paraguay def Germany – Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

June 29: Morocco def Netherlands – Estadio Monterrey, Monterrey, Mexico

June 29: Brazil def Japan – NRG Stadium, Houston

June 30: Norway def Ivory Coast – AT&T Stadium, Arlington

June 30: Mexico def Ecuador – Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

June 30: France def Sweden – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

July 1: United States def Bosnia and Herzegovina – Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara

July 1: Belgium def Senegal – Lumen Field, Seattle

July 1: England def DR Congo – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

July 2: Spain def Austria – SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

July 2: Portugal def Croatia – BMO Field, Toronto, Canada

July 2: Switzerland def Algeria – Vancouver Stadium, Vancouver, Canada

July 3: Argentina vs. Cape Verde – Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

July 3: Australia vs. Egypt – AT&T Stadium, Arlington

July 3: Colombia vs. Ghana – Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

Round of 16

July 4: Paraguay vs. France – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia – shop tickets

July 4: Canada vs. Morocco – Houston – shop tickets

July 5: Brazil vs. Norway – East Rutherford – shop tickets

July 5: Mexico vs. England – Mexico City – shop tickets

July 6: Portugal vs. Spain – Arlington – shop tickets

July 6: USA vs. Belgium – Seattle – shop tickets

July 7: Argentina/Cape Verde vs. Australia/Egypt – Atlanta – shop tickets

July 7: Switzerland vs. Colombia/Ghana. – Vancouver – shop tickets

Quarterfinals

July 9: PAR/FRA vs. CAN/MRC – Foxborough

July 10: POR/ESP vs. USA/BEL – Inglewood

July 11: BRA/NOR vs. MEX/ENG – Miami

July 11: ARG/CV/AUS/EGY vs. SWI/COL/GHA – Kansas City

Semifinals

July 14: Foxborough/Inglewood winners – Arlington

July 15: Miami/Kansas City winners – Atlanta

Final