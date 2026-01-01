Egypt star Mohamed Salah fit to face Australia – but maybe not from the start

The Athletic has live coverage of Australia vs Egypt in the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Mohamed Salah will play in some capacity for Egypt against Australia in Friday’s World Cup round-of-32 match at AT&T Stadium, head coach Hossam Hassan confirmed Thursday, clearing his star captain after he spent the past week managing a hamstring strain.

Salah was substituted in the 57th minute of Egypt’s 1-1 draw with Iran in the Group G finale on June 26, holding his leg in pain. Scans confirmed a hamstring strain, and the Egyptian federation said the 34-year-old began a treatment program immediately afterwards.

Hassan said Salah underwent physiotherapy this week and an evaluation from the medical team before rejoining the team for a partial practice on Wednesday.

The coach confirmed Salah’s availability at Thursday’s news conference, but hedged on exactly what that might look like.

“Salah is a passionate player, and he is very much looking forward to making a contribution tomorrow,” Hassan said. “However, I am not going to run any risks unless I am 100 percent sure he is raring and ready to go.”

Hassan didn’t exactly disclose when Salah would play. At the beginning of the news conference, he said, “I am not so sure he is going to start.” A few minutes later, he said, “I am planning to have him in the match, whether within the starting lineup or in a later stage.”

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Salah has one goal and two assists through three group-stage matches, helping Egypt finish second in Group G and reach the World Cup knockout stage for the first time in the country’s history. Hassan praised Salah’s performance at the tournament, calling him “one of the best players I have” in terms of technical play and collaboration with teammates.

“I am really lucky to work with him and am really happy with our work so far,” Hassan said, in response to a question of whether Salah is being under-appreciated.

“I managed to deploy him very well tactically and technically speaking, and he has surpassed maybe the capabilities that people had expected of him so far. We have witnessed a more attacking style of play from him, and he’s one of the most important players worldwide.”

Egypt will be without left-back Ahmed Fattouh, who tore his hamstring against Iran and has been ruled out of the Australia match. Centre-back Mohamed Abdelmonem, who suffered an ankle injury in the same game, is being prepared to play.

Regardless of who plays tomorrow, Hassan said, “I picked those 26 players, and I trust them all fully.”

Australia reached the knockout round for a second straight World Cup after finishing second in Group D. Kickoff between Egypt and Australia is scheduled for noon Friday in Arlington, Texas.