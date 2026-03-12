Morning Briefing Tampa March 12 2026

Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here’s what you need to know today.

Your Weather Planner

It’s a warm and breezy start to the day.

A few showers are popping up early but as a cold front approaches from the west, a line of showers and thunderstorms will cross the area this afternoon and evening. The best chance is between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Check Klystron 9 before you pick up the kids from school or on your way home from work.

South to southwest winds will be 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts.

Showers will end tonight and it will be cooler with low falling to the mid 50s to low 60s.

Highs: 88 Lows: 68 Rain Coverage: 10%

Check your hour-by-hour forecast here | Share your weather photos

Around Tampa Bay

1. New federal funding for Robles Park Village development

New federal funding is heading to Tampa to help move forward one of the city’s largest affordable housing redevelopment efforts.

2. Members of tennis community share concerns about new Rays stadium

The Tampa Bay Rays held a third public meeting Wednesday night to give the public a chance to learn more about the proposal to build a stadium on Hillsborough College’s campus.

3. Florida AG Uthmeier accuses Tampa mayor Castor of violating immigration policies

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is accusing Tampa Mayor Jane Castor of forcing sanctuary policies on Tampa police.

4. Work to begin on Tampa’s historic Franklin Street, with focus on pedestrians

City leaders are hoping to revitalize the one-mile stretch of downtown Franklin Street, primarily by making it more pedestrian-friendly.

5. HART launches new SUVs in Hillsborough County

The SUVs, which are 2025 Ford Interceptors, will be used for the HARTPlus Paratransit service. HARTPlus is a door-to-door ride share for residents with disabilities who can’t use a regular bus route.

Around the Nation & World

1. IEA agrees to release record 400 million barrels of emergency oil reserves to calm prices

2. Inflation held steady last month, but that was before the attack on Iran sent energy costs soaring

3. Trump talks drug prices in Ohio, midterm races in Kentucky as Iran looms large

4. White House spurs talk of possibility of a draft. Where does it currently stand in the U.S. and what would returning to one entail?

Quote of the Day

Jill Biden is breaking her silence about Joe Biden’s decision to abruptly end his 2024 presidential reelection bid under pressure from Democrats concerned about his age, health and viability against Republican Donald Trump in a rematch of their 2020 campaign.

A political spouse for nearly 50 years, Jill Biden said she has never publicly discussed her feelings about the three-week stretch when her husband ended his political career, instead saving her thoughts for the pages of her soon-to-be-released memoir.

Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, on Wednesday announced that her book, “View from the East Wing: A Memoir,” is scheduled to be published June 2.