1,948 bundles – each with a commemorative can and 10-pack of Mountain Dew™ minis – drop exclusively on TikTok Shop starting on June 29 for a commemorative price

In 1948, Mountain Dew was born – a bold citrus drink created by two brothers in the hills of Tennessee and unlike anything else on shelves.

a bold citrus drink created by two brothers in the hills of Tennessee and unlike anything else on shelves. To bring its origin story to life, Mountain Dew is dropping a limited-edition commemorative can bundle for $0.05, available exclusively on TikTok Shop.

Starting June 29, exactly 1,948 bundles drop, which will include a commemorative can and a 10-pack of Mountain Dew mini cans. Bundles are limited to one per person.

The commemorative can builds on the American Original – Tasting Great Since ’48 campaign, spanning four creative concepts that debuted across social/digital media this spring, each paying tribute to the Mountain Dew origin story.

PURCHASE, N.Y., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Mountain Dew™ was born in Tennessee in 1948, when two brothers with a bold citrus recipe set out to make something different. What they created was distinctive, refreshing, and unlike anything else on shelves. In celebration of the brand’s legacy and as an American Original brand, Mountain Dew is announcing a limited-edition commemorative can bundle featuring a design inspired by the brand’s heritage story and available for purchase for a limited time on TikTok Shop.



MOUNTAIN DEW™ MARKS NEARLY 80 YEARS AS AN AMERICAN ORIGINAL BY SELLING LIMITED-EDITION COMMEMORATIVE CAN BUNDLES FOR FIVE CENTS



THE STORY ON THE CAN

This spring, Mountain Dew brought its founding story to life in a digital creative spot that takes viewers on a time-traveling journey back to 1948 Tennessee. The commemorative can continues that story, featuring the brand’s history printed directly on the label. Inspired by a mention in the spot Big Spender, the commemorative can bundle is available for $0.05.

“Since 1948, Mountain Dew has been defined by bold spirit, unrelentless grit and ambitious energy – qualities that continue to drive the brand forward today.” said Michael Smith, VP of Marketing for Mountain Dew, PepsiCo Beverages U.S. “This commemorative can is about bringing that origin story to life, paying homage to our roots as an American Original and giving fans a meaningful way to celebrate Dew history.”

HOW TO GET THE CAN

Honoring 1948 – the year Mountain Dew was born – 1,948 bundles drop exclusively on TikTok Shop spread out over three days: June 29, June 30 and July 1. Quantities will be announced on Mountain Dew Instagram Stories at noon ET each day. Each $0.05 bundle includes a commemorative can and a 10-pack of Mountain Dew mini cans. Quantities are limited to one bundle per person.

THE ORIGIN STORY BROUGHT TO LIFE

American Original – Tasting Great Since ’48 campaign launched in April, spanning four creative concepts that debuted across social/digital media this spring. Each of the four creative spots – Big Spender, Hoedown, Cold Ones, and In the Mix – pays tribute to the Mountain Dew origin story, and celebrates the grit, independence, and unmistakable citrus kick that trace back to the hills of Tennessee.

American Original – Tasting Great Since ’48 is a celebration of where Mountain Dew has been, and those who have loved the brand every step of the way.

Follow @MountainDew on TikTok to stay updated when the commemorative can drop goes live.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated nearly $94 billion in net revenue in 2025, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo’s product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and drinks, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that places sustainability at the center of our business strategy, seeking to drive growth and build a stronger, more resilient future for PepsiCo and the communities where we operate. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

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SOURCE PepsiCo