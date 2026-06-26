NBC’s Fall 2026 Premiere Dates Revealed

New seasons of The Voice, Law & Order: SVU, the entire One Chicago franchise, and more of your favorite NBC shows are returning to TV screens before you know it.

How to Watch Watch Chicago Fire Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

And that’s not all — NBC’s fall 2026 lineup also features the premiere of a thrilling new drama produced by TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager, as well as a brand new romantic comedy series and a civilian-led version of The Traitors.

Needless to say, NBC will be the place to stay locked in to once premiere season kicks off in September 2026. It’s never too early to start circling dates on your calendar, and we’ve got the premiere dates and times for all the shows returning (and debuting) this fall on NBC. Read on for all the details, below.

RELATED: Every New Show Coming to NBC This Fall and Winter

NBC’s Fall 2026 premiere lineup

All times are listed in E.T.

Mondays

8-10 P.M. — The Voice (SEASON 30 PREMIERES MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 21)

8-8:30 P.M. — St. Denis Medical (SEASON 3 PREMIERES MONDAY, NOVEMBER 2)

8:30-9 P.M. — The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins (SEASON 2 PREMIERES MONDAY, NOVEMBER 2)

10-11 P.M. — Line of Fire (SERIES PREMIERES MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 21)

RELATED: Blake Shelton Has Some Hilariously Blunt Advice for Riley Green on The Voice: “Man…”

Tuesdays

8-9 P.M. — The Voice (TUESDAY PREMIERE, SEPTEMBER 22)

RELATED: The Voice Season 30 Coaches Lineup Includes an A-List Actress & Country Superstar

Wednesdays

8-9 P.M. — Chicago Med (SEASON 12 PREMIERES WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7)

9-10 P.M. — Chicago Fire (SEASON 15 PREMIERES WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7)

10-11 P.M. — Chicago P.D. (SEASON 14 PREMIERES WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7)

RELATED: Chicago P.D.’s Showrunner Hints at “Change” Next Season After a Striking Finale

Thursdays

8-9 P.M. — The Traitors: New Blood (SERIES PREMIERES THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 17)

9-10 P.M. — Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SEASON 28 PREMIERES THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8)

10-11 P.M. — Law & Order (SEASON 26 PREMIERES THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8)

RELATED: Mariska Hargitay & Chris Meloni Share Sweet Hug After SVU Scene Lit Up Knicks Game

Fridays

8-8:30 P.M. — Happy’s Place (SEASON 3 PREMIERES FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23)

8:30-9 P.M. — Newlyweds (SERIES PREMIERES FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23)

9-11 P.M. — Dateline NBC (SEASON 35 PREMIERES FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25)

RELATED: Reba McEntire Giggled as Fiancé Rex Linn Stole a Smooch in This Happy’s Place Blooper

Previously-announced NBC shows The Rockford Files and Sunset P.I. will premiere in early 2027 — in January and February, respectively.

The 2026 NFL season kicks off on NBC and Peacock this fall

Fall simply isn’t complete without the return of football. The 2026 NFL season begins on NBC and Peacock this September. Here’s when to tune in to the two must-see games of of the first week of the NFL season.

Wednesday, September 9

7-8:20 P.M. — Football Night in America

8:20-11:30 P.M. — NFL Kickoff Game (New England at Seattle)

RELATED: Sunday Night Football Full 2026-2027 Schedule: NFL on NBC & Peacock

Sunday, September 13

7-8:20 P.M. — Football Night in America

8:20-11:30 P.M. — Sunday Night Football (Dallas at N.Y. Giants)